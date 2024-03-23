Emmanuel Macron “strongly condemns the terrorist attack” claimed by the Islamic State group, which killed more than 60 people

The first testimonies reveal the horrors of the attack

Dead people on the sidewalk in front of a huge concert hall in northeast Moscow. Dead people in the entrance hall. Dead people in front of the door, then in the room …

Numerous videos posted on Russian social networks give an idea of ​​the horror of the attack and the route of the attackers, who opened fire to kill as soon as Crocus arrived at City Hall.

First evidence confirms this development. “They started shooting from the street, breaking windows, A security guard told the media BazaConnected with law enforcement. There were four of us, we hid behind the billboard. They passed ten meters from us. » The same media Baza Assured that the security agents were armed only with batons and tasers.

media Aries, also close to the security services, making sure that the metal detectors are not working. At least one video shows four attackers methodically shooting people in the lobby. “They were shooting people on the ground”Another witness present in the hall said. “We were in the hall with my mother and my sister, A witness told exile media Story of Vaj (“Important Stories”). The terrorists were behind us and started shooting people. Then there was a shooting inside the room. We started running, the electricity went out…” According to various testimonies, it took about thirty minutes for help to arrive.

Witnesses inside, and those waiting for the concert to begin, report scenes of panic and stampede. “They were dressed in brown, they started shooting people with automatic weaponsA witness on Instagram said moments after he managed to leave the scene. There was a terrible stampede. Everyone was pushing each other, or lying on the ground… We were left with nothing, we couldn’t see anyone to help us. »

“Don’t think there wasn’t panicOther survivors write on her VKontakte page. We were almost crushed against the locker room door, only one leaf open. (…) The migration was chaotic. »

Photographer Dave Primov, another eyewitness who saw the attack from the room’s balcony, told the BBC’s Russian-language service that the terrorists, “While shooting at groups of fleeing people”An attempt was made to bring the audience together towards the center of the room, proceeding from the entrance. “It was a whole group, the gusts were regular. They did not go to the balconies, and we managed to escape from the technical room, then we had to break the exit doors, which were blocked. »

Benoit Witkin (Moscow, Correspondent)