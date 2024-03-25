Emmanuel Macron reiterated his “firm opposition” to Israel’s invasion of Rafah

In Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, March 24, 2024. Mohamed Abed/AFP

According to the Ministry of Health of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, on October 7, 2023, an Israeli offensive in the Palestinian enclave in response to the infiltration of Hamas commandos in the south of the Hebrew state killed 32,226 people, including 84 in the last day, mainly in Gaza City, in the north and Khan Younes in the south. And in Rafah.

Emmanuel Macron reiterated “his strong opposition” to Israel’s invasion of Rafah

French President Emmanuel Macron scored again on Sunday “strongly opposed to it” warning Benjamin Netanyahu, to the Israeli attack on Rafah “Forcible transfer of population constitutes a war crime”.

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, continues to repeat that to achieve that, a ground offensive in Rafah is necessary. “Total Victory” Against Hamas. The city, on the border with Egypt, is home to about 1.5 million Palestinians, according to the UN.

During a telephone interview with the Israeli head of government, the French leader also reiterated his call “Immediate and Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza” and condemned “Firmly confirms recent Israeli announcements on colonization”. Israel on Friday announced the seizure of 800 hectares of land in the occupied West Bank, with the aim of building new settlements there.

The Red Crescent reports that two more hospitals have been besieged by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported on Sunday the siege of two other hospitals in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli army, confirming the intervention in the neighborhood but not in the hospital institutions. The army has been conducting a major operation on the massive Al-Shifa hospital complex since last Monday.

According to the Red Crescent, military vehicles arrived Sunday morning near Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals in the southern city of Khan Younes amid gunfire and shelling. “intense”. Adds the organization In a press release That one of its volunteers died at dawn in Israeli fire while in al-Amal hospital.

The Israeli army, contacted by Agence France-Presse, announced that it had launched an operation in the Al-Amal district. “With a view to continue dismantling terrorist infrastructure and eliminating terrorist actors in the sector”But claims that his soldiers “Currently do not operate in hospitals”.

Hamas reports deep differences with Israel over ceasefire talks

The heads of the American and Israeli intelligence services left Doha after a new round of talks aimed at a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, we learned on Sunday from a source close to the discussions, reports Agence France-Presse (AFP).

CIA Director William Burns and his Mossad counterpart David Barney left the Qatari capital late Saturday. “To inform their respective teams (…) of this cycle » of negotiations, including “On Details and Ratios for Exchange of Hostages and Prisoners”This source said on condition of anonymity.

Israeli authorities announced on Thursday that the head of the Mossad would travel to Doha on Friday to meet with the head of the CIA as well as the prime minister of Qatar and the head of Egypt’s intelligence services. It was their second meeting in a week since the United States, Qatar and Egypt resumed talks after efforts to reach a ceasefire before Ramadan began yesterday, which failed two weeks ago.

A Hamas official gave this information on Saturday “deep differences” Discussions on ceasefire with Israel, full return of displaced persons and management of humanitarian aid.

Khan Younes and continued Israeli operations in Gaza

On Sunday, the Israeli army announced the continuation of its ground and air operations in Khan Yunis. Dozens of armored vehicles and tanks infiltrated the city center and around two major hospitals, Nasser and Al-Amal, around 2 a.m., with airstrikes in the city center, according to witnesses interviewed by AFP.

In Gaza City, the army also continued the operation launched on March 18 against the al-Shifa hospital complex. She announced that more than 170 Palestinian fighters had already been killed, and 480 others had been arrested, while “Weapons” were found in the hospital. According to Hamas, three buildings housing hundreds of displaced, sick and injured people were bombed and burned on Sunday.

The UN Secretary General is welcomed in Egypt

On a visit to Cairo, the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) met with the State of Israel on Sunday “Overcoming the Last Obstacles” For distribution of humanitarian aid.

“When you look at Gaza, it’s almost as if the four horsemen of the apocalypse are riding up, spreading war, famine, conquest and death.”Antonio Guterres expressed his condolences during a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Choukry. “The whole world believes that the time has come to silence the guns and declare an immediate ceasefire”he added.

The UN diplomat earlier met with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in the presence of Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner General of the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). Mr. Guterres was evacuated on the first day “pain” Gazan, prisoners“The Never Ending Nightmare”During a trip to the Rafah crossing point, on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

“On one side of the border, we see humanitarian trucks as far as the eye can see, on the other a humanitarian disaster that is getting worse every day”, he noted. He also remembered “Egypt’s vital political and humanitarian role with Al-Arich Airport and the Rafah crossing point, essential arteries for the entry of vital aid into Gaza”..

UNRWA says it is barred from delivering all aid to northern Gaza

UNRWA announced by its head on Sunday that it has now been formally barred by Israel from any delivery of food aid to the north of the Gaza Strip.

“Despite the tragedy unfolding before our eyes, the Israeli authorities have informed the UN that they will no longer allow UNRWA food convoys to the north” from the Gaza Strip, Announced Philip Lazzarini at Xasserted that the agency remained “A Major Lifeline for Palestinian Refugees”.

The agency has not actually been able to distribute aid since Jan. 29 to the region, where the risk of drought is highest, said its spokeswoman Juliet Touma. However, it may continue to do so in the southern part.

“Preventing UNRWA from providing food is effectively denying the hungry people a chance to survive”Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), responded, calling for a review. “instant” This decision.

The ban was protested during a meeting with Israeli military officials on Sunday and followed two earlier letters of refusal, Ms Touma told AFP. No reason was given, she added “This decision is another nail in the coffin” Efforts to deliver aid to the people of Gaza.

According to the UN, most of the Gaza Strip’s 2.4 million residents are at risk of famine. The situation is particularly dire for at least 300,000 people remaining in the north of the region, where aid is more difficult to deliver.

New vote for ceasefire call at UN Security Council

The UN Security Council will try again on Monday to adopt a necessary text “Immediate Ceasefire” In Gaza, the call has been blocked several times by the United States which, however, has recently shown signs of a change in tone towards its Israeli ally.

On Friday, Russia and China vetoed the US draft resolution “need” No a “Immediate Ceasefire” in Gaza in connection with negotiations for the release of hostages taken during Hamas’ bloody and unprecedented attack on Israeli soil on October 7.

The draft resolution that should be put to a vote on Monday is the result of the work of the council’s temporary members, who held talks with the United States throughout the weekend to avoid another failure, according to diplomatic sources. Certain optimism about the outcome of the vote.

The latest version seen by AFP on Sunday “Demand for an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan” – which had already started two weeks ago – further “Leads to a permanent and lasting ceasefire”And “Demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages”.

Unlike the American text rejected on Friday, it does not link these requests to diplomatic efforts by Qatar, the United States and Egypt, even though “Identify” The purpose of these negotiations is to obtain a ceasefire with the exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners. This has also been called for in the new draft resolution “Remove All Obstacles” For humanitarian aid.

AFP

