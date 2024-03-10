Emma Roberts and boyfriend Cody John attend the Lacoste show at Paris Fashion Week | Adrien Brody, Clara Berry, Cody John, Dev Hines, Emma Brooks, Emma Roberts, Fai Khadra, Fashion, Gia Coppola, Grace Jones, Harry Neff, Honor Titus, Jack Dylan Grazer, Mel C, Paris Fashion Week, Wisdom Kaye | Just Jared: Celebrity News and Gossip

Emma Roberts And Cody John Couple on the way out Lacoste Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show Held in Paris on Tuesday (March 5).

33 years old America’s Scary Story The actress and her actor beau were joined by several other celebrities Paris Fashion Week runway presentation, who was the creative director of the brand Pelagia Koloturos‘Paris debut.

Also attended a fashion show Adrien Brody, Gia Coppola And beautiful Honor Titus, Hari Neff, Grace Jones, Jack Dylan Grazer, Mel C, Fai Idra, Wisdom comes, Dev Hynes, Clara Berry And Emma Brooks.

The new collection “reinvigorates the brand in a youthful spirit René Lacoste — aka ‘The Crocodile’ — who was the world’s number one ranked tennis player when Paris was the world capital of creativity in the arts. Lines twist, angles disappear and curves are surprising as a new path is forged, informed by the grand modernism of the 1920s and 1930s.”

In case you missed it, weeks ago Clara Berry revealed that she is single, noting that she is no longer with beau of four years, the actor K.J.ApaWhich was also present in fashion, but not pictured here.

