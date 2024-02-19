Emily Blunt’s sexy BAFTA up-do was inspired by French icon Brigitte Bardot

Emily Blunt and her glam team took the spirit of the 60s to the BAFTAs 2024 on Sunday. What a big night it was for Blunt – who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the ceremony, and later co-hosted the British Vogue‘s annual fashion and film party – she channeled Brigitte Bardot’s signature up-do with “soft, sexy but classic” make-up. “Emily had the look she envisioned with the dress and we all jumped on board,” said her makeup artist Jane Strecher.

Emily Blunt at the BAFTAs 2024. Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images Hair inspo: Brigitte Bardot. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

The look started—as all good things do—with a well-considered skincare routine. “Skincare is always important to us because Emily really takes good care of her skin,” says Streicher. “I started with Chantecaille Bio Lifting Serum+ and then used the Bio Lifting and Massage Tool (yet to launch in the UK) for a good five minutes before applying moisturizer and eye cream. The tool really helps with blood circulation – a must, especially when travelling.

Chantecaille Bio Lifting Serum+ Chantecaille Le Camouflage Pen

Once Emily’s skin was optimally hydrated and sculpted, she applied the brand’s Le Camouflage Style, a creaseproof concealer that can be used all over the face to conceal uneven skin tone, blemishes and dark spots. “It’s a great product to use under eyeshadow to help with longevity and even out skin tone,” says Streicher. “Then I smudged the Luster Glide Liner in Amethyst along the lash line with Le Stylo Ultra Slim Liner in Black.” And thus, the camera-ready eye was born.

Blunt switched hairstyles between the BAFTAs and the after-party, but her initial look was effortlessly undone. “First, I smoothed Emily’s hair with a round brush and parted it in the middle, then when it was dry, I applied a light hair oil to smooth the ends,” says hairstylist Lainey Reeves. “I then used the Harry Josh Cordless Curling Iron to gently curl Harry, putting it in a top knot and leaving soft pieces to frame the face for a ’60s effect.”

