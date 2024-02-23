Emily Blunt wears My No. 1 Spring Shoes which are very comfortable and practical

I thought the necessary heel up dressing; Sunday morning dresses required peep-toe sandals, brunch two-pieces demanded ribbon wedges, and so on. As I matured in my fashion, I soon realized that looking good doesn’t stand on tall pumps, although there is definitely a time and place for that. Instead, you can look just as good with — wait for it — sneakers.

Emily Blunt seems to agree, as she only wore a pair of white leather kicks on set. Jimmy Kimmel Live! Her sneakers feature a round toe, lace-up closure, dramatic tongue, back patch and gummy sole. Blunt paired laid-back shoes with a plunging polka-dot dress, a Tiffany & Co. bracelet, and an open Nirvana bag — which is as good as it looks.

Sam Edelman Ethyl Low-Top Sneaker

Nordstrom



Tory Burch Howell Court Sneaker

Nordstrom



The combination of an ankle-grazing dress and tennis shoes might not be your first inspiration (I’d call this look an example of the wrong-shoe theory), but it makes sense. Sneakers are more comfortable than your typical fancy shoes, letting the gown do the talking. I don’t know about you, but the last thing I want to do in heels is walk around a lot, and choosing sneakers solves that problem.

Blunt-inspired kicks don’t just pair with dresses. Style similar trainers with silk maxi skirts, flattering bodysuits, sophisticated blazers and more. You can also go the traditional route by wearing them with leggings, cropped hoodies, t-shirts and denim. When in doubt, just know what all the sneakers are Versatile and can’t go wrong.

White sneakers are also the number one footwear choice for spring, IMO. The light color — or rather, the lack of color — reflects sunlight brilliantly and brightens up your entire outfit. A crisp, clean shoe also coordinates perfectly with spring’s color palette, including hues like pastel pink, vibrant yellow, sky blue and kiwi green.

Some of my favorite white sneakers include Sam Edelman’s Ethyl shoes and Tory Burch’s Howell Court kicks because of their low-top designs and sleek silhouettes. Shop more editor-approved picks, below.

Get the Look:

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Shop now: $70; nordstrom.com

Stuart Weitzman Pro Sleek Sneaker

Shop now: $350; nordstrom.com

Ryka Vive Classic Sneaker

Shop now: $80; amazon.com

Dolce Vita Zina 360 Sneaker

Shop now: $125; nordstrom.com

Veja Espler Sneaker

Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com

Vionic Winnie Sneaker

Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com

OluKai Pehuea Li’lli Convertible Sneaker

Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com