South by Southwest is always a star-studded affair, thanks to the panels, premieres and performances that take place during the week-long music, film and tech festival. On the first day alone this year, we got appearances from notable attendees including Duchess Meghan, Selena Gomez, Brooke Shields and Jake Gyllenhaal. And now, Emily Blunt has arrived. Fresh from attending the Oscars, the actor made his festival debut in a hypnotic, abs-baring ensemble from Balmain.

Blunt and her stylist, Jessica Pester, pulled matching crop tops and cardigans from the French fashion house’s Pre-Fall ’24 collection. The set’s black-and-white diamond pattern gave it a harlequin-style air.

The mock-neck crop top featured a thick black stripe down the center, dotted with large enamel studs that also repeated on the two front pockets. Blunt’s fitted long-sleeve cardigan had square shoulder pads, and she hung it open to reveal her bare midriff.

In the original pre-fall collection photos, the Balmain pieces were paired with light-wash jeans and black heels, but quiet place The star and her stylist Decided to keep the color scheme going, adding a pair of black slacks instead and rounding off the look with bright white sneakers.

Blunt kept her hair pulled back, and she accessorized with gold dangling earrings that looked like chains. She wore bronze makeup.

A busy patterned look was an unexpected choice Oppenheimer The actor, who has been opting for solids of late. At the Oscars, Blunt wore a light gold Schiaparelli gown covered in clear crystals and featuring floating straps. Then, for Vanity Fair After the party, she wore a baby-pink corset dress by Dolce & Gabbana, made of lace.