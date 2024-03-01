Elon Musk filed a complaint against OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, accusing it of betraying its founding values.

When it was created, OpenAI promised to freely publish its research for the good of humanity. Tesla’s boss says the artificial intelligence start-up has become a “de facto subsidiary” of Microsoft.

A communication stunt from competition or genuine concern? Elon Musk filed a lawsuit on Thursday, February 29, against OpenAI, the creator of artificial intelligence (AI) ChatGPT, and its co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman. The billionaire specifically criticizes him for abandoning the company’s original mission: to use artificial intelligence for the good of the world without seeking profit.

Tesla and SpaceX bosses helped co-found OpenAI in 2015. The company claimed to be non-profit and claimed to be working on creating “open source” AI software (accessible, modifiable, usable and redistributable by all), Google on this core technology. Not to be dominated.

But according to Elon Musk, who severed ties with the company in 2018, the company has since abandoned these values. For example, it has not made public the code of its latest language model, GPT-4. “Breach of Initial Contract”Elon Musk’s lawyers argue in the complaint. “Contrary to the founding agreement, the defendants chose to use GPT-4 not for the benefit of humanity, but as a proprietary technology intended to increase the profits of the world’s largest company”That is Microsoft.

Close relationship with Microsoft

“OpenAI has transformed into a de facto closed-source subsidiary of the world’s largest technology company: Microsoft”., Musk’s lawyers continue. The tech giant has, over the years, become OpenAI’s partner of choice, pledging an investment of $13 billion. In turn, Microsoft was able to integrate software derived from OpenAI into its own products, for example with Copilot.

Sam Altman has since rebuilt OpenAI on an attractive path, justifying the need to attract significant funding to build increasingly powerful artificial intelligence. This choice partly prompted his dismissal by part of the board of directors in November 2023, before his reinstatement five days later, with support from Microsoft.

Elon Musk is specifically asking OpenAI to exclude GPT-4 and upcoming more powerful AIs from OpenAI’s license to Microsoft. The billionaire, widely criticized for his management of the social network X (formerly Twitter), regularly asserts that the development of AI could have devastating consequences for society as a whole. In 2023, he founded his artificial intelligence company xAI.