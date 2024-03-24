Elizabeth Olson, Charles Melton to star in Todd Solondz’s ‘Love Child’

“May December” star Charles Melton and actor Elizabeth Olsen are set to star together in filmmaker Todd Solondz’s upcoming film “Love Child.”

Described as a “darkly comic” movie, the project will be produced by Volition Media’s Cindy Brew, Killer Films’ Christine Vachon, 2AM’s David Hinojosa and Gramercy Park Media’s Ford Corbett.

According to the entertainment news outlet Diversity“Love Child” follows Misty, stuck in a loveless marriage with a premature husband 11 years her junior, who is her only solace.

“When Izzy, a handsome vagabond stranger, shows up, Junior hatches a plan to get rid of his father so his mother can marry him. But things end up backfiring, so Junior comes up with another plan, this one even more devious. is. , and with even more disastrous—and unintended—consequences,” reads the official plotline.

Michael Jefferson, Adam Beasley, Attila Usser, Joshua Harris and Steven Farneth will executive produce “Love Child.”

Melton, 33, is currently receiving praise for his performance in Todd Haynes’ 2023 film “May December,” co-starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore.

Charles Melton | Photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI

He is also known for starring as Reggie Mantle in the popular series “Riverdale” as well as in films such as “The Sun is Also a Star”, “Bad Boys for Life” and “Heart of Champions”.

Olsen is known for playing Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) such as “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, “Captain America: Civil War”, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”.

She has also appeared in movies like “Oldboy”, “Godzilla”, “Wind River” and the TV shows “Wandavision” and “Love and Death”.

This is a premium article only available to our subscribers. 250+ such premium articles to read every month

You have exceeded your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exceeded your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X you have read {{data.cm.views}} out {{data.cm.maxViews}} Free articles.