Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Calum Turner to lead rom-com ‘Eternity’

Starting a romantic relationship with anyone can be very complicated, and the decision for a couple to commit to each other forever makes things even more complicated. According to Deadline, it is based on EternityStarring a new romantic comedy Miles Taylor, Elizabeth Olson And Calum Turner. The three stars are set to tackle the concept for A24 and Star Thrower Entertainment, with their characters living in a world where people must choose another person for eternity, though more specific details regarding its plot are yet to be revealed. Eternity remain hidden under cover.





David Frein Ready to direct Eternity, after the filmmaker spent most of his career tackling short films. The upcoming movie will require the experience of a director who has previously developed a story centered around love and can have an impact on the protagonist, making Frein the right person for the job. The filmmaker had previously directed Dating amberA story of the starring era Finn O’Shea, Lola Pettigrew And Sharon Horgan. The story centers around two closeted teenagers who agree to start a fake relationship to keep their true identities a secret.





In recent years, Mills Taylor has stayed booked and busy, portraying Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw in one of the biggest blockbusters of the past decade. Top Gun: Maverick. After flying around with Tom CruiseTaylor acted SpiderheadA psychological thriller by the same filmmaker behind it Top Gun Sequel On the other hand, Calum Turner was recently seen in the film Masters of the Air miniseries, where he stepped into the role of Major John Egan. While their roles Eternity A mystery remains, it will be interesting to see how the actors handle the premise of the upcoming project.





Elizabeth Olsen Beyond the Scarlet Witch





Before acting in EternityElizabeth Olsen made magic in her career by starring as Wanda Maximoff. Marvel Cinematic Universe. But as proven by recent projects she joined after the release Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, the actor is all set to continue diversifying his career with a variety of roles. Olsen recently starred love and deathTea max Miniseries following the true story of Candy Montgomery. Olsen is also set to star His three daughtersA play written and directed by Azazel Jacobs.

A release date has not been set Eternity. Turner’s Masters of the Air Now streaming on Apple TV+.

