Electricity bills go up after trusting a broker

Energy: Electricity bills go up after relying on brokers Some artisans regret having trusted brokers who promised them savings on their electricity bills. On the evening of Thursday, February 22, France 2 will find an investigation into the cash investigation. – (France 2)

Some artisans regret having trusted brokers who promised them savings on their electricity bills. On the evening of Thursday, February 22, France 2 will find an investigation into the cash investigation.

With its three enormous ovens, Christophe Ponselle’s bakery in Saint-Omer (Pas-de-Calais) consumes 120 megawatt hours per year. Before this, he was paying an average of 1,500 euros per month for electricity. But since he changed supplier, his bills have risen to more than 9,000 euros a month. Christophe Ponselle has a hard time understanding this increase.. When he signed his new contract, he was promised significant savings. “The broker told me that he would do everything necessary to find the best price on the market. (…) He made me a beautiful graph that explains that Eni is the cheapest, 27,000 euros per month. year.”Baker recalls.



“Here, everything is good to be able to win”

Except that a year later, Christophe Ponselle will not pay 27,000 euros of electricity, but more than 41,000. The broker advising it is Energy France. In the summer of 2023, the Cash Investigation Team placed one of its reporters with this broker. “Here, everything is good to be able to win. (…) you can say what you want”, said an instructor during his training. Energie France declined any interview, and sent a letter to cash investigation teams in which the broker said it was committed. “To act ethically and transparently“, and says rejection “Clearly any indication of any exploitation of the various crises”. As for Christophe Ponselle, Becker managed to terminate his contract after a month-long battle.

Among our sources

A non-exhaustive list