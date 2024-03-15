Electric cars depreciate 10 times faster than thermal cars, even Teslas

A US study shows that the value of electric cars, including Tesla models, is depreciating faster than their combustion counterparts. This trend highlights the impact of aggressive pricing policies and rapid technological development on the used vehicle market.

Progress in the field Electric vehicles, such as reductions in battery production costs and innovations in recycling, are making new EVs increasingly accessible and environmentally friendly. However, this progress Contribute to quick discounts Second hand models. Lower prices and improved durability add to the appeal of new electric models, which may reduce their perceived value. Used vehicles.

A recent study conducted by ISeeCars in the United States shows the reality of the automobile market: electric cars, led by Tesla, are enjoying significant discounts. More important than thermal vehicles. Over a one-year period, analyzing 1.8 million used vehicles between 1 and 5 years old, the average Tesla discount reached 28.9%, or approx. three more times Than brands like Maserati and Alfa Romeo are famous for their strong depreciation in FranceAnd 10 times more in USA.

Electric vehicles, including Tesla, are depreciating at ten times the rate of thermal cars

In the face of an ever-growing electric vehicle market, several factors contribute to the rapid discounting of used models. In addition Price cuts initiated by Tesla To stimulate the sales of new models, the rapid development of the electric vehicle sector plays an important role. Continuous technological progress And makes for better battery performance Older models less attractivethus accelerating their depreciation in the second-hand market.

This trend is not unique to the United States. Although the figures may vary in France, the phenomenon of quick discounting is still there, thanks to financial incentives such as purchase aid. A matter of global concern For owners of electric vehicles. Other factors affect resale value. Battery wearwhich lose effectiveness over time, and high repair costs in the event of an accident contribute significantly to this rapid decline.

Source: ISeeCars