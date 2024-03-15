Business

Electric cars depreciate 10 times faster than thermal cars, even Teslas

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 56 1 minute read

A US study shows that the value of electric cars, including Tesla models, is depreciating faster than their combustion counterparts. This trend highlights the impact of aggressive pricing policies and rapid technological development on the used vehicle market.

Discount used Tesla
Source: Tesla

Progress in the field Electric vehicles, such as reductions in battery production costs and innovations in recycling, are making new EVs increasingly accessible and environmentally friendly. However, this progress Contribute to quick discounts Second hand models. Lower prices and improved durability add to the appeal of new electric models, which may reduce their perceived value. Used vehicles.

A recent study conducted by ISeeCars in the United States shows the reality of the automobile market: electric cars, led by Tesla, are enjoying significant discounts. More important than thermal vehicles. Over a one-year period, analyzing 1.8 million used vehicles between 1 and 5 years old, the average Tesla discount reached 28.9%, or approx. three more times Than brands like Maserati and Alfa Romeo are famous for their strong depreciation in FranceAnd 10 times more in USA.

Electric vehicles, including Tesla, are depreciating at ten times the rate of thermal cars

In the face of an ever-growing electric vehicle market, several factors contribute to the rapid discounting of used models. In addition Price cuts initiated by Tesla To stimulate the sales of new models, the rapid development of the electric vehicle sector plays an important role. Continuous technological progress And makes for better battery performance Older models less attractivethus accelerating their depreciation in the second-hand market.

This trend is not unique to the United States. Although the figures may vary in France, the phenomenon of quick discounting is still there, thanks to financial incentives such as purchase aid. A matter of global concern For owners of electric vehicles. Other factors affect resale value. Battery wearwhich lose effectiveness over time, and high repair costs in the event of an accident contribute significantly to this rapid decline.

Source: ISeeCars

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 56 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

How do I know if my Samsung cell phone has NFC technology?

January 6, 2024

Alaska Airlines announced the return of Boeing 737 MAX 9

January 26, 2024

Tax on SUVs in Paris: In return, the mayor of Loiret issues a surprising decree: News

February 7, 2024

No budget cuts in the “France 2030” plan, assured Roland Lescure

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button