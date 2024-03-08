Elections in the United States: 4 keys to Biden’s energetic State of the Union speech in which he attacked Trump and asked Americans to give him another term

image source, Reuters caption, Biden gave a strong speech filled with attacks on Trump.

author, Anthony Zurcher

role, North America Correspondent, BBC News

March 8, 2024, 06:06 GMT Update 3 hours

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, delivered a powerful State of the Union speech this Thursday, repeatedly attacking Donald Trump and covering issues that will be the focus of his re-election campaign ahead of the November elections.

Biden used the term “my predecessor” to refer to Trump 13 times in a speech that lasted more than an hour, without once uttering the former Republican president’s last name.

He accused his potential election opponent of “covening” on Russia and attacked him at the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

Biden also spoke Immigration, abortion, the economy and the war in Gaza.

The atmosphere in the House chamber was tumultuous at times, with loud applause from Democrats and boos from some Republicans.

It was a sight more typical of a political convention than a State of the Union address, which is often full of pomp and politics.

But this is an election year and the stakes were high for Biden. He was warlike and tried to draw battle lines for his initial campaign.

These are the main topics he talked about.

1. Attacks on Trump

Unsurprisingly, much of his criticism was directed at Trump, as he will almost certainly be his opponent in November’s general election.

“My predecessors failed in the most basic duty of any president to the American people: the duty of care,” he said, referring to Trump’s handling of the Covid pandemic. “It’s unforgivable”.

He criticized Trump for his recent comments about Russia and NATO, saying Republicans wanted to “bury the truth” about the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

He blamed them for the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed abortion rights, and for blocking bipartisan immigration reform.

Meanwhile, Trump promised real-time reaction to the speech on his Truth social platform. “Biden is running from his record and lying like a maniac to try to escape responsibility for the horrific destruction he and his party have created,” he wrote.

“They continue with the same policies that keep this horror show going,” he said.

Biden’s aggressive approach may have been born, at least in part, of necessity. At the age of 81, He is the oldest President in the history of the United States And beset by questions about his age and mental acuity.

His approval ratings are the lowest of any modern president seeking re-election. However, he is tied in the polls with Trump, who is also viewed negatively by voters.

Even when Biden mentioned his age, he did so by attacking Trump, who at 77 is a few years younger than him.

“I know it doesn’t seem like it, but I’ve been around for a while,” he said. After reciting a list of positive traits that he said define America, he added a barb.

“Some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, vengeance and retribution.”

2. Shock with immigration

image source, Reuters caption, Republican Marjorie Taylor Green was among those who disagreed with Biden’s speech.

Biden improvised responses to hostile audience reactions on the Republican side of the chamber. He mocked, parried, and jokingly expressed surprise at his opponents’ outbursts.

When the speech turned to immigration, an issue on which he is sensitive, he was once again willing to answer Republicans. But here he stumbled.

After Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green accused him of neglect Killing of Laken RileyBiden, a nursing student from Georgia who is alleged to be an undocumented Venezuelan immigrant, held up a button with the girl’s name, which Greene had given him upon admission.

After apparently mispronouncing her name as “Lincoln” Riley, she said she was killed by “illegals,” a move criticized by immigrant rights groups.

Biden continued to call on Republicans to support bipartisan immigration legislation passed by the Senate and accused Trump of “playing politics” by opposing the bill for electoral gain. However, the damage may already be done.

image source, Getty Images caption, It was a speech aimed at the American middle class: moderate voters who make up the majority of the electorate.

While Biden wasn’t criticizing his opponent, he did try to highlight what he described as a record of accomplishments during his first term and outline an argument for his re-election.

“I inherited an economy that was on the brink,” he said, “and now Our economy is the envy of the world“

Figures on the US economy have been showing an upward trend for months. Public perception of the economy, however, remains much darker.

Biden described the economic recovery of the United States “The greatest comeback story ever.”

However, it remains to be seen whether the president’s words will be enough to change the minds of voters.

It was a speech aimed at the American middle class: moderate voters who make up the majority of the electorate.

It includes a variety of new proposals, most of which would require Congress to enact legislation, an unlikely scenario unless Democrats retake the House of Representatives in November.

He proposed a tax credit for new home buyers, whose purchasing power has been eroded by high mortgage rates. He also called for expanding the cap on prescription drug spending for all Americans with health insurance and raising taxes on corporations.

4. The problem of the war in Gaza

Biden began his speech with a call to help Ukraine, but much of his foreign policy discussion came toward the end, when he turned to the Middle East.

The Gaza war has divided Democrats, with vocal parts of the liberal party calling for the United States to use it. All means are in your hands to encourage a truce. Several protesters took to the streets of Washington on Thursday night in a failed attempt to block the presidential motorcade from reaching the Capitol.

Biden said his administration was working toward a ceasefire that would last “at least six weeks” and detailed a new United States plan to build a temporary port in Gaza to allow humanitarian aid to enter by boat.

He had some harsh words for Israel, calling the civilian casualties in Gaza “heartbreaking” and saying it has “Fundamental responsibility” to protect innocent life.

Biden’s speech, because it was delivered without serious stumbles or major setbacks, is a setback for the president, and its content served as a guide for how his campaign plans to sell another four years of Democratic government to the American public. can

At the very least, it will likely convince nervous Democrats that their presumptive nominee is ready to go toe-to-toe with their Republican opponent in November.