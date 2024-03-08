USA

Elections in the United States: 4 keys to Biden’s energetic State of the Union speech in which he attacked Trump and asked Americans to give him another term

Biden gave a strong speech filled with attacks on Trump.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, delivered a powerful State of the Union speech this Thursday, repeatedly attacking Donald Trump and covering issues that will be the focus of his re-election campaign ahead of the November elections.

Biden used the term “my predecessor” to refer to Trump 13 times in a speech that lasted more than an hour, without once uttering the former Republican president’s last name.

He accused his potential election opponent of “covening” on Russia and attacked him at the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

Biden also spoke Immigration, abortion, the economy and the war in Gaza.

