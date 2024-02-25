EDward Gaming replaces Jiejie after an accident

EDward Gaming has announced that its Wild Zhao “JieJie” Li-Jie suffered a head injury after falling in a hotel bathroom and will be out indefinitely. Wang “Monkey” Meng-Qi will take his place temporarily.

Jeijei healthy

Teams returned to competition last Sunday after the Chinese New Year break, intensifying the battle for a spot in the Spring Split playoffs. Some teams took advantage of this disruption to review their rosters, most notably Invictus Gaming which made changes to its squad in hopes of increasing its performance and level of play. For its part, Edwards Gaming recently faced an unexpected turn of events that forced it. to change his jungler during the fourth week of the competition, a change that will remain in effect until further notice.

EDward Gaming’s management revealed via a post on Weibo that its starting jungler, Zhao “JieJie” Li-Jie, suffered an accident when he fell into a hotel toilet, injuring his head. He was rushed to the hospital, accompanied by a team doctor. After a series of tests at the hospital, GGA had to stay overnight for monitoring. The team doctor and division manager will remain in Shenzhen to support Jiji during his treatment and will only return to Shanghai when he recovers. Additionally, EDG reported that Jiji will be removed from the team indefinitely, during which time the club’s trained reserve jungler Wang “Monkey” Meng-qi will replace him.