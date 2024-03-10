Sports

Eden Hazard remains cryptic about his future

Eden Hazard was in the news this Sunday in Lille. While LOSC went to an oh-so-important draw in the race for European places against Rennes (2-2), the ovation was reserved for the Mastiffs’ love child, up north this weekend. When the former Chelsea and Real Madrid player had a fresco in his honor at the Domaine de Luchin training center and the inauguration of a field named after him, the latter was the author of a funny slip of the tongue when asked the question. Tributes paid to him.

On Prime Video’s microphone, Eden Hazard made his return on this festive day and didn’t leak any hints about his future: “We had a great time. Too bad for the result. It was three, four hours at the top with a top audience. We recalled some memories. It’s great to see everyone again and see people I haven’t seen in years. It is great to remember the good memories of the past. as follows ? We will see. I just want to enjoy my family, travel. We’ll see then, I’m only 33, life is long. Good to see friends and colleagues again.»

