Ecuador’s diplomatic blunder over the Russian arms exchange could affect other agreements with the United States

Chancellor of Ecuador, Gabriela Sommerfeld (EFE/Jose Jacom)



After several instances of back and forth, Ecuador’s Foreign Ministry has finally confirmed that, for the time being, Russian weapons will not be shipped to the United States, although an official notification has yet to come. During her appearance before the Commission on Transparency and Citizen Participation on February 19, the Chancellor of Ecuador, Gabriella Sommerfeld, He assured that Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa has made it clear that the country will not send war material to any nation involved in an international armed conflict. Sommerfeld emphasized Ecuador’s commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflicts, in line with its membership in the United Nations Security Council.

In an interview with EquivisaOn January 30, Ecuador’s president, Daniel Noboaannounced that the country Will deliver munitions of Russian origin to the United Statesqualified as “scrap“, in exchange for the Biden administration sending equipment and support to the country to combat organized crime.

These decisions angered the Kremlin, which implemented trade sanctions Five banana exporters Ecuadorian. Although the argument was phytosanitary, the move came days after Noboa described Russian weapons equipment as scrap metal.

Ecuador’s president, Daniel Noboa, refers to Russian war materials as scrap (EFE/ Daniel González)

Last Monday, during her appearance before the Legislative Commission and in response to a question from Assembly member Esperanza Moreta, Minister Sommerfeld said He did not receive any documents that would technically classify weapons of Soviet origin as scrap metal. Further, he pointed out that the Ministry of External Affairs did not have jurisdiction over the operation of these military equipments, so he did not see the need to seek a technical report on the matter. Sommerfeld affirmed: “I want to be in a category in which no document exists or has not come into my hands where technically it is said that the material (with respect to weapons of Soviet origin) is scrap metal. Then (I) must mention that this military equipment is not managed by the Ministry of External Affairs, so I do not understand why a technical document should be sent to me, when the Ministry of External Affairs does not have the capacity to do so.

Last Friday, Russia announced that Ecuador would refrain from delivering military equipment of Russian origin. On the same day, he announced that restrictions on banana imports were being lifted.

Ecuador demonstrated its good relations with the US government last January when a high-level delegation visited Quito and pledged to support Daniel Noboa’s administration in its mission to restore civilian security. Also, last week, Noboa has ratified two cooperation agreements with the United States on security matters. However, a failed exchange could create conflicts between the two countries over some outstanding issues, such as the management of temporary protection status for Ecuadorian migrants in the United States.

Ecuador is the world’s leading banana exporter, with more than 6.5 million tons in 2023 (EFE/Luis Noriega).



In January 2024, Ecuador US Temporary protected status (TPS) for Ecuadorians in an irregular immigration situation, due to the internal armed conflict declared in the country due to violence. A similar request made in 2016 was rejected. This new request may be hindered by the most recent decisions on Ecuador’s foreign policy.

In statements on the radio Democracy Quitona, internationalist, ambassador and former foreign minister of Ecuador, Francisco Carrionstated that the delivery of Soviet weapons to the United States could significantly affect Russia and relations with it “It is a monumental mistake made by Ecuadorian diplomacy” The expert added that in addition “the Pentagon secretary appeared to announce that this material would be triangulated to the armed forces of Ukraine, which Ecuador could not accept, which it also knew.” Carrion said that “It is not surprising that Russia responds with diplomatic or commercial retaliation. “Russia is more pragmatic and has closed its market to five banana and flower companies.” The ambassador and former foreign minister said: “Embarrassingly, Ecuadorian diplomacy has had to abandon this request by the United States and withdraw from the transaction.

Regarding Sommerfeld’s appearance in the National Assembly, Carrion said that “it is a primary euphemism that the chancellor has used to avoid a very serious responsibility because if it is donated, sold, transferred, Ecuador should consult with Russia if possible. This material, because Russia is the country of origin where this material was made. In this type of business, the usual practice is to consult the manufacturer if possible if this material falls into the hands of a third power.”