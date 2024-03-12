Eating less refined sugar at breakfast can make us more attractive, study shows

Researchers at the University of Montpellier have established a link between sugar and facial attractiveness. An important factor in social interactions, our face looks less attractive when we regularly consume refined carbohydrates.

For breakfast, do you prefer croissants or cottage cheese? Researchers at the University of Montpellier found that people who ate a breakfast full of refined carbohydrates were physically less attractive than those who started the day with a healthy breakfast.

In an article published on March 6 by the scientific journal Plos One, scientists established a link between facial attractiveness (blood circulation, skin appearance, etc.) and chronic consumption of refined carbohydrates.

So-called “refined” or “complex” carbohydrates refer to processed sugars from which the natural fibers have been removed (sweetened beverages, pastries, white bread, etc.), while “unrefined” or “simple” carbohydrates refer to unprocessed and unprocessed sugars. . Naturally present in food.

104 study participants

To establish the link between a person’s facial attractiveness and daily consumption of refined carbohydrates, researchers randomly assigned breakfast to 52 women and 52 men between the ages of 20 and 30. Each snack served had a total of 500 calories, but only a few were high in refined carbohydrates.

Among breakfasts with refined carbohydrates, one can find, for example, white bread made from industrially ground flour, jam, apple juice or orange juice, tea or coffee, and sugar. On the other hand, unrefined carbohydrate meals include butter and cheese, oranges or apples, and unsweetened tea or coffee.

Two hours after eating breakfast, the subjects were photographed individually at shoulder height, respecting very specific parameters: the prohibition to smile or wear accessories (glasses, earrings, piercings, make-up) and the obligation to tie their hair.

The photos were then sent to groups of raters tasked with estimating each subject’s age, attractiveness, and relative masculinity or femininity.

Effect of diet on facial attractiveness

According to the scientists, people who ate a breakfast full of refined carbohydrates were considered less attractive than those who ate a meal with a low glycemic index.

“It’s surprising to think, but our food choices can have an immediate impact on our appearance,” Dr. Claire Burticett, biologist and first author of the study, told The Guardian.

In the field of evolutionary biology, “attractiveness refers to an individual’s tendency to be attracted to certain traits or characteristics in potential mating or social exchange partners,” the study says.

But how do we explain the link between food and attraction? According to the scientists, it is not surprising that the effects of our diet “are realized in secondary sexual characteristics such as facial features.”

Indeed, consumption of refined carbohydrates produces blood sugar spikes that the body will try to counteract by releasing insulin. However, when attempting to lower blood sugar levels, the subject finds himself in hypoglycemia (abnormally low glucose levels), which is known to affect blood circulation and skin appearance.

“These physiological changes can subtly modify facial features, which will affect how others perceive attractiveness,” Claire Burtict commented to the Guardian.

In a study conducted by researchers at the University of Montpellier, the effects of hypoglycemia were therefore detectable in the photos and accounted for the subjects’ reduced attractiveness.

Although the results may vary by gender and type of meal, the study is a reminder of the significant impact our food choices have on our health and our social interactions, according to the researchers.

According to the National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm), regular consumption of ultra-processed foods is the cause of numerous health problems such as obesity, insulin resistance, type II diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s disease or even hypertension and myopia.