Eating an Avocado Every Day: Good or Bad Idea?

See the rest of this article below

As with avocado toast or guacamole, avocados are one of the staples of our diet. Easy to prepare, it can be cooked in a thousand and one ways. With chili, lemon or even honey: it’s hard to find what you’re looking for. But apart from being an ideal product for cooking, it is also great for health and can improve the quality of our diet.

A study published in Journal of Current Developments in Nutrition Health benefits of avocado highlighted. In fact, the latter is “Nutrient-dense foods that contain lots of fiber and other important nutrients” Christina Peterson, one of the study’s leaders, explains. Based on this assumption, scientists wanted to know “Will regular consumption of these foods increase diet quality”.

For the task, experts decided to bring more than 1,000 people together before dividing them into two groups. At first followed a normal diet and had to avoid avocados. The second group had a diet that included at least one avocado once a day.

The experiment lasted for a total of 26 weeks.

Once this time had passed, experts came to the following conclusions: “We found that participants who ate an avocado daily had significantly increased adherence to nutritional recommendations.”.

In fact, that is, they particularly favor fruits and vegetables and limit red meat, added sugar and saturated fat. “This suggests that strategies such as eating an avocado daily may help people adhere to institutional dietary guidelines and improve the quality of their diet.”