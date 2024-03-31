Eating an Avocado Every Day: Good or Bad Idea?
As with avocado toast or guacamole, avocados are one of the staples of our diet. Easy to prepare, it can be cooked in a thousand and one ways. With chili, lemon or even honey: it’s hard to find what you’re looking for. But apart from being an ideal product for cooking, it is also great for health and can improve the quality of our diet.
A study published in Journal of Current Developments in Nutrition Health benefits of avocado highlighted. In fact, the latter is “Nutrient-dense foods that contain lots of fiber and other important nutrients” Christina Peterson, one of the study’s leaders, explains. Based on this assumption, scientists wanted to know “Will regular consumption of these foods increase diet quality”.
For the task, experts decided to bring more than 1,000 people together before dividing them into two groups. At first followed a normal diet and had to avoid avocados. The second group had a diet that included at least one avocado once a day.
The experiment lasted for a total of 26 weeks.
Once this time had passed, experts came to the following conclusions: “We found that participants who ate an avocado daily had significantly increased adherence to nutritional recommendations.”.
In fact, that is, they particularly favor fruits and vegetables and limit red meat, added sugar and saturated fat. “This suggests that strategies such as eating an avocado daily may help people adhere to institutional dietary guidelines and improve the quality of their diet.”
Be warned, although avocados are good for your health, their consumption is harmful to the environment. Because of this, although it is good to vary your diet and eat it every now and then, we do not advise you to eat it every day as studies suggest. Indeed, the production of avocados generates a very heavy carbon footprint.
“Besides the environmental costs of exports, the enormous commercial success of the fruit is one of the reasons for illegal deforestation in Mexico, recalls the British daily The Independent”. Notify our colleagues Western France Before adding “Producers are looking for more space to plant avocado trees. However, the disappearance of forests, which help prevent the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, accelerates climate change. In 2017, the newspaper Les Ecos already explained that due to deforestation, Forests emit more CO2 than they absorb.
If you have the possibility, choose to buy avocados of European origin such as Spain or even France as France is starting to produce them. Although they are smaller than Haas, they are no less tasty.
So, as you may have understood, avocados should still be eaten in moderation.