prepare Homemade Raab without Yoghurt Maker, it’s like rediscovering the magic of grandma’s recipes, and I’m here to guide you through this culinary adventure. With a preparation time of about 15 minutes and a resting period of 5 hours to overnight for fermentation, these Maghreb dishes are within everyone’s reach. Difficulty level? I’ll say easy, because if I can do it, you definitely can too!

Ingredients for Your Homemade Rabs

If you plan to treat 1 to 4 people to this compact sweet yogurt, here’s what you’ll need to gather:

Cold milk 500 ml

Natural or flavored yogurt as per your taste

500 ml of milk to boil

Powdered sugar 50 grams

And on the hardware side, nothing could be simpler:

Salad bowl

Glasses or containers as per your choice

A large frying pan for a bain-marie

A small blanket or tea towel

The magic happens in just a few steps

Preparing rabs is almost as pleasant as eating them. Follow these steps and you’re done:

Start by mixing 500 ml of cold milk with the yogurt and sugar in your salad bowl. You are looking for a very simple and homogeneous composition. Then boil the remaining 500 ml of milk. After boiling, remove from heat and mix with initial preparation. Pour the final mixture into the glasses or containers you have chosen beforehand. Place the container in a large saucepan, cover it with a tea towel or warm blanket, and leave to sit at room temperature for at least 5 hours, ideally overnight.

The secret here is patience. The longer you let your mixture sit, the better.

Tips from Chef Julien

As a well-to-do Bordeaux resident and enthusiast of local flavors, I can’t help but add a few tips to make your rabes even more extraordinary. First, don’t hesitate to use milk from your region for a unique flavor. Then, for those with a sweet tooth, a spoonful of Bordeaux honey or even some fresh fruit can transform your Rabs into an unforgettable culinary experience.

Delicious options

If, like me, you’re one of those people who likes to experiment, know that the Rebbe’s recipe is quite flexible. to use Almond milk Flavors with vanilla extract for a vegan version or for a sweeter note are tempting options.

Gourmet varieties around yogurt

We at Bordeaux are creative in the kitchen. So, if you like the simplicity of this rabies recipe, you will undoubtedly like my cake selection which is easy and quick to prepare. For your next snack, why not try this Yogurt Chocolate Cake, ready in 20 minutes? Or for lovers of fruity flavors, this amazingly simple yogurt and apple cake will convince you. And for lovers of the exotic, don’t miss this coconut-lemon cake that will be a hit in your home.

Little joys and memories

While making my ribeye, I can’t help but think of those mornings in Bordeaux when, as a child, I enjoyed my grandmother’s homemade yogurt. These little moments of culinary bliss are etched in my memory and inspire my gourmet explorations. Ribs are more than a Ramadan recipe or a daily snack, they are a bridge between cultures and generations that invite themselves to our table.

Precautions and tips

Finally, some tips to make sure your ribe is perfect every time: Check your room temperature which shouldn’t be too cold during fermentation. A small blanket can help keep your yogurt warm. And if the texture is not compact enough for your taste, extend the fermentation for a few hours.

There you go, now you know the secret to homemade rubs without a yogurt maker. Enjoy this easy recipe and share with your loved ones. Bon appetit or, as they say in Bordeaux, “good profit”!