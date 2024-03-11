Earlier than expected release date for GTA 6? Rockstar released an ad that says a lot!

It was the first time last December Rockstar Games released the first trailer for GTA 6. And if now we are all waiting to find out the final release date of the next opus from the star firm, Here’s a new job offer that gives us some hope.

GTA 6 Available Sooner Than Expected?

Before getting to the core of the matter, we like to warn you that the assumptions followed are not official information at the moment. No, it’s just an element that really allows us to form certain ideas, but nothing concrete at the moment. But whatever, it was at the end of the GTA 6 trailer that we discovered the title’s release window with a 2025 announcement. We’re not going to lie, but it’s still a bummer!

But since then, There have been many rumors and speculations surrounding this famous release dateand recently, it is A new job offer That allowed us to be optimistic. Indeed, Rockstar was based in Lincoln, United Kingdom Looking for a translator to translate into RussianAnd here, it’s a job offer for a 12-month fixed-term contract with the mission “ Quality assurance of localization to ensure the best quality of the final product » But the exclusivity to be enabled for the employee “ Work under pressure and follow strict guidelines when necessary ”, which is supported with Latest statements from Bloomberg.

At the time of writing, the offer is no longer available and so we can assume that the studio has found the person it was looking for. And if the news today is rather good, it is in fact, Localization is often one of the last stages before a game’s release, and this means that the studio is really entering its final stages..

For this reason, We can expect to welcome GTA 6 during the second or even first quarter of the year 2025..

Rockstar Games is making a radical decision!

A few days ago, and as we informed you a little above, we learned that The star-studded firm has made a big decision regarding its employees. Also to avoid possible leaks on GTA 6 as the studio is entering the final stages of the game, the company has asked its employees to stop teleworking and now be present on premises 5 days/week.

Jen Kolbe, Rockstar’s head of publishing, said studio executives justified the move for productivity and security reasons after experiencing several major leaks in recent years. To find out all the details, do not hesitate to consult our article dedicated to this topic.