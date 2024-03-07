€9.99/month 100 GB

Are you tired of paying too much for your mobile plan, but don’t know which operator to turn to? This 100 GB package from RED is undoubtedly the best solution because it is commitment-free and costs only 9.99 euros per month.

Many people do not want to pay more than 10 euros per month for their mobile plan. Especially today, it is entirely possible to get a very good deal while benefiting from various benefits including a major operator without paying a high price. RED, which has just updated its mobile plan catalog, is offering a new 100 GB 4G plan for less than 10 euros per month.

What can we find in this package on RED by SFR?

100 GB 4G data in mainland France + 22 GB in Europe and overseas territories

Unlimited calls, SMS and MMS

SFR Network

5G option at €3 more per month

Currently, the 100 GB 4G mobile plan offered by RED costs 9.99 euros per month even after one year. The offer is also non-binding.

If you want to get 5G with this package, it is possible to activate it for 3 euros more per month. RED also offers an international option giving access to 35 GB of data in Europe and the French Overseas Territories and 20 GB of data for the USA and Canada.

In charge S.F.R

RED is a brand of the Red Square operator, this package gives you access to the SFR network. So you benefit from all the network infrastructures of the historic operator in France, the French Overseas Territories and Europe. This represents more than 99% of the region’s coverage, so you’re unlikely to run out of network.

This package offers unlimited calls, SMS and MMS to French numbers from mainland France as well as from Europe and overseas territories.

Lots of data for all uses

But the main interest of this package remains the significant envelope of 100 GB 4G data in metropolitan France. With this, your usage is unlikely to be curbed anytime soon. You will be able to enjoy all your digital content without fear of any interruption. This package is also suitable for use via a 4G box to share with your family and friends if you are in an area with less fiber or ADSL connection.

You can also take advantage of this plan while travelling, as this plan entitles you to 22 GB 4G data from Europe and French Overseas Territories. This can be a big help if the Wi-Fi in your hotel or rental is not satisfactory enough.

To keep your phone number while switching plans, you can Call 3179 for free To obtain your RIO number and provide it to RED when ordering a package. The new operator will then be responsible for transferring your mobile phone number to the new line for free.

