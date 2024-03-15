Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s A24 movie will film this summer

The Big Picture Dwayne Johnson is back in the WWE ring, but his return is only temporary as he prepares for a new film project.

Johnson’s next project is a biopic about UFC fighter Mark Kerr, which is set to begin shooting in May.

After finishing the film, Johnson will return to WWE and then move on to filming the upcoming Fast and Furious film.





Dwayne Johnson Currently the timing of his life is coming back to the square circle at the moment. The man known as the stone is reliving his glory days with WWE as he prepares for his first professional wrestling match in 11 years, teaming up with his cousin Roman Reigns to take Cody Rhodes And Seth Rollins (Which was recently cast Captain America: Brave New World). But Johnson is a busy man, and his return to WWE is only expected to be temporary for the time being.





Johnson’s next project is juicy. “People’s Champion” will be filmed The smashing machineA biopic of the legendary Ultimate Fighting Championship competitor Mark Kerr For A24, with Benny Safdie Directing and Emily Blunt ready to join him as Kerr’s wife, Don Staples. As previously reported by Variety, the well-known professional wrestling journalist, in line with the start of summer production Mike Johnson PWInsider reports that Johnson’s run in WWE will end by May 1st, when the film is said to begin production..





Johnson notes that the film’s production schedule is set to run from May to August 1st – filming domestically in Los Angeles and New Mexico, as well as internationally in Tokyo, Japan and Vancouver, British Columbia – which will allow Johnson to return to his WWE. Role Currently, he is currently working on ‘Blurred Lines’ as an on-screen character who admits that he is also on the board of directors of WWE, as well as moving on to shoot the next installment. The fast and the furious then





What is ‘The Smashing Machine’?





The film will be based on the 2002 documentary The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr. Directed by John HyamsKnown for Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning And ill, it tells the story of the ups and downs in Kerr’s life during the early, unregulated days of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The film brings Safdie and A24 together after their previous work Uncut James In 2019. The film, directed by Safdi and his brother, Josh Safdiewas a big hit for A24, garnering critical acclaim, especially for the lead performance of Transformed Adam Sandler, and made $50 million USD on a $19 million budget. The film will be Benny Safdie’s first solo feature as a writer and director.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.