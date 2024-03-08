During the State of the Union address, Trump mocked Biden on social media

Former President of the United States and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (REUTERS/Sam Wolfe)

Former President of USA and future Republican nominee Donald Trump Used social networks this Thursday the truth Commenting on a Democratic president’s State of the Union address in random and capital letters Joe Biden This was happening at that time.

Republicans wrote dozens of messages criticizing the speech Biden In mocking tones and repeating the critical messages against whom he was baptized “Corrupt Joe“

“He is angry and mad“,” “His front hair is better than his back,” “He won’t stop coughing” or “Who kissed him on the cheek with lipstick?” There were some comments from the former president, who, however, also dismissed issues of more political importance.

According to TrumpRussian President, Vladimir PutinJust invaded UkraineBecause he has no respect Biden And it is believed that this armed conflict This would never have happened under his administration (2017-2021).

Some Republicans who make up the House of Representatives show their open support for Donald Trump (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque).

“The NATO He only became stronger for me. I met the nations NATO“They will pay more,” assured the virtual competitor Biden In the November presidential election.

In his speech, Biden He also gave several references Trumpwhom he referred to as his “predecessor” and never referred to by name, and was especially harsh on him for putting American democracy at its greatest risk after the Civil War, especially after the attack on it. Capitol on January 6, 2021 to disrupt the power transfer process.

“The so-called rebels you speak of do not have weapons, they just had them A massive election“, he assured tonight TrumpWho never accepted his defeat in 2020 election Biden.

Trump also criticized the pressure of Biden For electric cars and guaranteed Soon all those vehicles will be made in China.

Republicans assured that the immigration policies Biden They are a “catastrophe” and will admit 5,000 immigrants a day.

Biden exposed Trump before Congress and the former president responded via social network (EFE).

Similarly, he believed that “immigrant violence is the worst crime wave in history,” something that also echoed Capitol While Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green is delivered to Biden A plaque in memory of Laken RileyA woman was murdered by an undocumented Venezuelan immigrant in Georgia.

That crime has been used by Republicans to call for mass deportations and to justify immigration policies. Biden Increasing insecurity of Americans.

No. Senator Alabama Katie BrittTo which the Republicans responded Biden After the State of the Union address, he repeated that argument and reflected on it Relay Brutally murdered by “one of those millions of outlaws”. USA.

“Our communities are more vulnerable because of border policies Biden” said the senator BritA young Republican promise.

(with information from EFE)