Game news Due to this controversial addition made after the release of the tests, Dragon’s Dogma is being punished by players on Steam and Metacritic.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has captured the attention of RPG fans, but not for the right reasons. Capcom’s game is getting slammed on Steam and Metacritic, following the addition of elements that weren’t included in the test versions, and we understand why…

Dragon’s Dogma 2 draws the ire of the community

Dragon’s Dogma II Just released PlayStation 5, SteamAnd Xbox seriesAnd naturally, the game of Capcom Gets a lot of attention – unfortunately not always for the good. Even if most tests and other reviews are rather favorable, including ours who have awarded it 16/20If we look at what is currently happening on the pages, the players seem to have a completely different opinion Steam And Metacritic Game.

When were the evaluations Rather positive So far, this is now averageAnd they are well on their way to being Rather negative. Why such a change? Could this be the reason for the small black spots highlighted in most tests, such as the menu’s lack of ergonomics and intermittent drops in performance? Well imagine not! The reason is quite different, and it seems reasonable to us…

Vermond’s economy is collapsing

When you buy Dragon’s Dogma 2 on SteamYou not only have access to the game, but also to a page dedicated to it dlc. Not a problem in itself, some studios plan DLC in advance, and games with additional content are fairly common these days. The problem is that dlc The question is more of the same Microtransactions than anything else. Indeed, the elements offered are things that can mostly be found in the game, viz Camp set the rest, Prison keys To escape from prison, and that too Regenerative stones To revive teammates.

But there are also things like A versatile incenseAn object that allows you to change a pawn’s personality (even randomly), Volumes of the Art of Metamorphosis To change the appearance of your rebel, Portacrystals Marking fast travel locations on the map (a rarity in the game), and even its packs Rift CrystalsIn-game currency Capcom, all from €0.99 to €4.99 depending on the item and its quantity. The most surprising thing about all of this is that most of these items can definitely be obtained in-game without this help. “Micro-DLC”But most are very hard to find, and some are only available in limited quantities, such as the Art of Metamorphosis volumes which are extremely rare.

Worse still, this Explorer Camp Gear Proposed on p Steam, is not only generally not available in the game, but it also weighs less than what you can get for free. And to top it all off, you can do some shopping to infinity in in-game stores once you’ve unlocked them. This is enough to annoy players who have already paid €65.99 for the game – or even €74.99 for the deluxe version…