Dua Lipa plays the dominatrix in a long, tight leather dress

All eyes were on the British-Albanian singer at the Brit Awards 2024 as she decided to wear a super sexy outfit.

The popstar rocked the red carpet at the 44th edition of the Brit Awards in London in a fitted leather dress. A mysterious look that sticks to his skin (literally!).

Marrying her curves and her bombastic pitch, the draped fabric fell to the floor with class. The girl decided to have fun with sexuality!



Jeff Spicer/WireImage

This Versace FW23 creation gracefully hugged her shapely body before flaring into a captivating mermaid silhouette. A dramatic plunging neckline, created by two straps meeting in the center, added a touch of charming For its bold look.



Wire image

To complete her gala outfit, the singer Houdini Tiffany & Co.

But that wasn’t the only leather outfit of the evening! Indeed, Dua Lipa opened the ceremony with an electrifying performance of her most recent hit, training sessionWearing a jacket, a shorts And long black leather heeled boots that literally set the stage on fire.

The latter looked like a great modern day rockstar with his dramatic makeup. shorts Laced rikiki, miniature bralette and motorcycle coat: the beauty knew how to attract attention during this prestigious event.

Once again, Dua was simply stunning!

