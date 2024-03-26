Drought: If the rains continue, Catalonia could move out of a state of emergency in the coming weeks

Recent weeks of rain and forecasts for the coming days could put Catalonia in a state of drought emergency.

For several weeks, rainfall has increased in Catalonia. And while Easter week promises to be rainy, authorities are optimistic on the drought front.

Certainly, the rains that have fallen in recent days cannot completely solve the enormous deficit recorded in the region for two years, but the Catalan government is carefully examining the level of reserves, especially located on the road to Llobregat (Barcelona) and Ter. (Girona and Costa) rivers. Brava).

And as levels rise slightly, Catalonia could review its plans and lift its drought emergency status in the coming weeks.

Threshold of 16% of reservoir capacity

Thus, according to the newspaper El Periodico, if the level of main reserves in Catalonia goes back above the 16% threshold, the region will return to the lower warning level.

“We always repeat that if the retained volume does not sufficiently exceed the threshold of 16%, we will not withdraw the state of emergency, suggested Catalan Minister David Mascourt. But if the forecasts for this week and next week are correct, we still do We can. Do.”

If the forecast remains optimistic for the Easter week, water levels in some dams could rise to more than 20% of their capacity. This will certainly be insufficient to eliminate the threat of drought, but Catalonia can then relax some of the measures taken during the transition to a state of emergency.

Rationing of drinking water

As a reminder, the first step linked to the state of emergency was the rationing of drinking water on tap. Thus, the residents of the respective municipality are required to consume a maximum of 200 liters of water per day and per person. However, the average daily consumption in Catalonia is 120 liters per person.

Some restrictions were also in force: watering gardens, filling private swimming pools, including hotels and campsites, cleaning facades, sidewalks and streets.