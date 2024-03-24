Drinking 1.5 to 2 liters of water per day: myth or reality?

We all know that drinking water is essential for our health and well-being. However, there is a debate about how much water to drink every day. Many people believe that you should drink 1.5 to 2 liters of water per day, but is it really necessary? In this article, we will explore the origins of this recommendation and examine the scientific evidence that exists for or against this rule.

Origin of recommendation

The idea of ​​drinking 1.5 to 2 liters of water per day comes from the fact that a person loses approximately this amount of water in a day through breathing, sweating, digestion and waste elimination. So it is logical to think that we should replace this loss by consuming the same amount of water.

Official recommendations

In reality, recommendations vary between countries and health organizations. Some suggest drinking at least 8 glasses of water per day (which is about 2 liters), while others recommend drinking based on body weight, age, gender and physical activity.

For example, the American Institute of Medicine recommends that men drink about 3.7 liters of water a day and women, 2.7 liters. It should be noted that these recommendations include any source of fluid: water, beverages, fruit juices, and foods containing water, such as soup or fruit.

Individual water needs

It is clear that water requirement varies from person to person. The amount of water required depends on several factors such as:

Age

Sex

Weight and height

Physical activity level

Climate and altitude

Therefore, blindly following the 1.5 to 2 liter water rule may not meet everyone’s specific needs. Especially since few people can consume enough water through their diet.

Pregnancy, breastfeeding and sports activities

Water needs increase when a woman is pregnant or breastfeeding, and maintaining adequate fluid intake is important to ensure healthy baby development and breast milk production. Athletes and those who exercise regularly have an increased need for water to compensate for water loss due to sweating and increased metabolism.

What does science say about water consumption?

Research on the benefits of drinking water is relatively limited. However, few studies have attempted to understand the link between fluid intake and various aspects of health.

Fluid intake and risk of heart disease

A 2002 study in the United States found that men who drank more than five glasses of water per day had a 54% lower risk of dying from heart disease than men who drank only two glasses or less per day. Women with similar consumption had a 41% lower risk.

Hydration and mental function

Research also suggests that even mild dehydration can impair memory, attention, and problem-solving abilities, especially in children and adolescents. Optimal hydration may therefore be beneficial for improving cognitive performance.

Drink water to control weight

Some studies have shown that drinking water before meals can help reduce food intake and help with weight loss. Additionally, replacing sugary drinks with water can help reduce daily calorie intake and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Hydration is essential: How much water should we drink every day?

So, how much should you drink?

It is difficult to make a universal recommendation on how much water to drink per day. However, there are some simple signs that can help determine if our body needs more water:

Urine Color: Clear, pale urine is usually a sign of adequate hydration, while dark urine may indicate dehydration.

Thirst: Listening to our own body and drinking water when thirsty is usually enough to maintain good hydration. However, some elderly or sick people may have difficulty sensing their thirst and should be careful with their water intake.

Other symptoms of dehydration: Fatigue, headache, dizziness, dry mouth and constipation are possible signs of lack of water in the body.

Instead of setting a rule of 1.5 to 2 liters of water per day, listen to your body’s needs and eat (fruits, vegetables, soup) and drinks (water, tea, etc.).