Drake predicts a Ngannou win and could hit the jackpot



True to form, Drake couldn’t help but bet on a Ngannou-Joshua fight. The Canadian rapper has bet just $600,000 on the former UFC champion’s victory over the British boxer. If the Cameroonian wins, he will pocket an astronomical sum.

Despite several losing streaks in sports, Drake never hesitates to bet crazy amounts of money during various sports events. Most recently during the Superbowl last February, when he pocketed $1.4 million after correctly betting on the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles for $700,000.

Drake enjoys combat sports, be it MMA or boxing. He never misses an opportunity to try to win the jackpot with his often extravagant bets, but which he can afford with his immense fortune. This time, it is the choice between Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua on this Friday March 8, 2024 that attracts Drizzy. The rapper decided to bet an insane amount of $615,000, or about 560,000 euros, to win for “The Predator” with odds of 3.10 through the company Stake, a casino and sports betting application.

If Ngannou wins, Drake will receive more than 1.906 million dollars or 1.7 million euros. A few years ago, Drizzy had a reputation as a real black cat with numerous losing bets, especially in football or combat sports, such as the failed bets for Jack Paul against Tommy Fury or Israel Adesanya against Sean Strickland. But of late, he has had more success, such as with Jon Jones’ win, and the fortunes seem to be turning in his favor this evening, as he continues to increase his betting volume.

“I bet a scary man!” » Draken commented on his Instagram account, posting this bet on Ngannou’s first win in English boxing.