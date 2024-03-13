Game news Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t have the same level of realism everywhere, but Capcom’s video game makes a point to honor this particular aspect (and it’s surprising).

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will soon be available on PC and home consoles: a great moment for all fans of meaty RPGs, Capcom’s game promises to be dense, engaging… and realistic. But maybe not where you expect.

boiling hot

This will sign the month of March The arrival of Dragon’s Dogma II, a particularly anticipated game by Hideaki Itsuno, a great man of video games if ever there was one we owe to him the first Dragon’s Dogma… but most of all except for the first episode Devil May Cry. In short, here it is back to the action-RPG formula and priority, all signs are green for what looks to be one of the densest games in Capcom’s history.

To play the role we need to develop our character in the best possible way in a ruthless fantasy universe: skills, combat techniques, relationships with other characters, weapons, levels, numerous quests… Dragon’s Dogma II promises an experience that will keep you spellbound and very special. Completion. It is the latter that is being talked about today The game’s director just admitted that the meat cooking in the title was real. Let’s explain.

Flame roasted

During an interview with the Japanese site 4Gamer.net, Hideki Itsuno was asked about a specific aspect of his next child: how does it make cooking meat – an element that allows you to regain life’s points – appear as real? In the video below, for example, a steak is cooked over a flame and the accompanying cutscene is larger than life. To tell the truth, it’s because it’s a real live-action cinematic and not a real-time asset, the Japanese director said.

It’s all well and good to use expensive CGI to replicate meat in a game, but we decided to spend that money on real good meat and this is what it looks like. Each type of meat has a different scene when flame-grilled. (Laughs) The Dragon’s Dogma 2 team is full of idiots.

Enough to make the most carnivorous among us salivate, no doubt: an absolutely insane level of realism reminiscent of the exacting details of Red Dead Redemption II. We remind you that Dragon’s Dogma II will rely on the RE engineA famous engine that has worked technological wonders in recent years with Resident Evil, Devil May Cry 5 and Street Fighter 6.

See you on March 22, 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox series!

Pre-order Dragon’s Dogma 2 discounted on PS5 / Xbox series on Amazon