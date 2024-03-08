Dragon Dogma 2: A free surprise awaits you now!

Can’t wait for Dragon’s Dogma 2? Well, Capcom has a nice surprise: you can, right now, discover the beginning of the adventure (but not what you think…).

Expected on PC, PS5 and Xbox series on March 22 (same date as Rise of the Ronin at Sony), Dragon’s Dogma 2 promises to be one of the big early games of the year… it is a continuation of the published license | Developed by Capcom, and which returns 12 years after the first acclaimed part – but which was not unanimous (75 for the Xbox 360 version on Metacritic). This time, the Japanese company intends to increase tenfold all the qualities of its action-RPG, that is, flexible and dynamic gameplay, where it can climb the giant opponents and the famous “pawns” system, with these computer-driven characters you will spend your entire adventure. Meanwhile! Can’t wait that long? This “little taste” will make you happy.

Now create your character

From now on, Capcom is offering to download “Character Creator and Storage” for free, A demo that gives you access to the full Dragon’s Dogma 2 character editor. target? Pre-build your main hero and his main pawn before the official release in two weeks. Of course, your creations can be transferred into the full game, whether it’s on PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X|S! Best of all: If you’re ever unsure of your design, you can store up to 5 versions of each avatar. Capcom also revealed a trailer.

Get ready for your grand adventure! Get ready for the March 22 launch by downloading Dragon’s Dogma 2 Character Creator & Storage to create your Arisen and main pawns. Data can be transferred to the main game.#DD2 #DragonsDogma2 pic.twitter.com/9yx8PtxpvW — Dragon’s Dogma (@DragonsDogma) March 7, 2024

Get ready for your big adventure!

“Two hours” of gameplay.

Like the first Dragon Dogma, this second episode offers endless possibilities to create the hero of your dreams. Under Capcom’s video, on X (formerly Twitter), some internet users are already announcing that they are going to spend “two hours” there. The beginning of a beautiful epic? In our recent preview, on JV, we wrote that “Dragon’s Dogma 2 promises to be an adventure with a capital A”.. Not long to wait before diving into it all