Download the new Red Dead Redemption paraso now

If you’ve ever dreamed of freely exploring Mexico in Red Dead Redemption 2, this mod called “Dream Come True” offers you the much-desired expedition.

The original Red Dead Redemption game was released in 2010 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, before coming to modern platforms like the Nintendo Switch in 2023. In 2018, Rockstar Games released its sequel, which is actually a prequel to the original game. Unlike the 2010 title, which featured John Marston, a former member of Dutch van der Linde’s notorious gang, the prequel featured prominent gang member Arthur Morgan and Dutch van der Linde’s deputy.

Without giving too much away, the bulk of the 2010 game takes place in Mexico. Unfortunately, Mexico is not freely explorable in the sequel. Surprisingly, Mexico is present in this sequel, but it is not accessible for players to explore. There is a way to access Mexico in Red Dead Redemption 2, but it can only be done by mistake. Well, it was before.

Luckily, a team of modders aptly called “Mexico Team” has brought Mexico back to Red Dead Redemption 2 and it’s now free to download via libertycity.net. However, instead of allowing players to access content blocked in Red Dead Redemption 2, this one instead brings the Nuevo Paraiso location from the 2010 game into the sequel with reworked assets.

It looks like the mod is getting a lot of love from the community, with one fan in particular tweeting that “Exploring Nuevo Paraiso (Mexico) in Red Dead Redemption 2 is a dream come true thanks to the modders,” while sharing a great gameplay video. Curry. Mode in action.

It’s also good to mention that the “Nuevo Paraiso – Mexico” mod is currently in early access, so it might be buggy in these first days. Still, just looking at screenshots of the mod brings me back to some of Red Dead Redemption’s best moments.

Unfortunately, like most mods, “Nuevo Paraiso – Mexico” is only available on PC and not on consoles. Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. It is also backwards compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.