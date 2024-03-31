Doubts have been cleared for four Marseilles in the Gasset group

After Luis Enrique, it’s Marseille coach Jean-Louis Gasset’s turn to unveil his squad for the OM-PSG Classic at the Velodrome Stadium (8:45pm) this Sunday evening. Long indeterminate, Balerdi, Gigot, Guye and Garcia are available.

The pressure is mounting in Marseille just hours before the classic against Paris Saint-Germain. After returning from the international break, Jean-Louis Gasset was without several players to prepare this poster for the 27th day of Ligue 1. Jonathan Kloss, injured with France squad against Chile, joins Valentin Rongier, Jean Onana, Bamo Meite. Or Amir Murillo. These players are out, as is Ismaila Sir (hamstring). Despite these numerous physical obstacles, the last few hours have brought good news for the Marseille coach.

Young Bryce Negoui in the group

Still uncertain for Saturday, Samuel Gigot (shoulder), Ulises Garcia (adductors), Leonardo Balerdi (adductors) and Pepe Gueye (calf) are all out for the clash and appear in Jean-Louis Gasset’s group. In what physical form? How hard is it?

By reducing the defense, the Olympian coach also called on young central defender Brice Ngooui (22 years old, no appearances in Ligue 1).

A little early on Sunday morning, his Parisian counterpart Luis Enrique also revealed his group. At the Stade Velodrome, championship leaders will be without Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes and Bradley Barcola. But they can count on the return of Milan Skriniar and Marco Asensio.