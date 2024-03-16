Don’t miss this PortAventura promo for a successful family stay

Go on an adventure with the family, as a couple, or with friends while staying in PortAventura. Treat yourself to the maximum sensation at low prices thanks to discounts of up to 15% on your stay in PortAventura at Carrefour Voyages.

Located in Tarragona, Spain, just 1 hour from Barcelona, ​​the famous PortAventura Park has a bunch of attractions for young and old! If you’re staying on the Costa Dorada, this theme park is a must for travelers looking for adventure. With today’s offer, you can go there especially on weekends. Right now, take advantage of a promotion of up to 15% on a stay of 2 nights or more at PortAventura by booking with Carrefour Voyages. This theme park is one of the largest in Europe. Spread over an area of ​​119 hectares, the attractions have continued to multiply over the years. There are over 42 attractions and shows spread across 6 different worlds. With unique settings for each universe, it’s a chance to travel around the world without leaving the park.

Stay at PortAventura for unforgettable family memories

Awaken the adventurer in you by riding Europe’s tallest roller coaster, Shambhala. For an express adrenaline rush, head to the fastest roller coaster, Furious Backo. Family attractions are also available in the Sésamo Aventura area. Costa Caribe Water Park, for its part, is perfect for cooling off in the summer! With the current offer and till March 24, 2024, you get a discount of up to 15% on stays of 2 nights or more. Discover all the offers offered by Carrefour Voyages and choose the stay at PortAventura that suits you best. This selection includes hotel for 2 nights, park entry and access to Ferrari Land. Book your stay in PortAventura from 80 euros per person by visiting Carrefour Voyages.

