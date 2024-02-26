Don’t miss 15% off the Dexter Mini Plunge Saw!

Share, it’s good for morale!

As a very practical example for cutting plywood, the plunge saw is a tool usually reserved for professionals, as its main drawback is the difficulty of moving it. Leroy Merlin offers you this cutting comfort right at home with the DEXTER UP20 Mini Circular Saw which is also on sale.

What is the difference between a plunge saw and a circular saw?

Although plunge saws seem less maneuverable than circular saws after a period of adaptation, It gives the best cutting precision.

In addition, saw the circular Easily transported from one place to anotherUnlike the plunge, which is equipped with rails, it is more spacious.

Plunge saw Excellent at controlling sawdustAn area where circular saws are often less effective.

DEXTER UP20 Cordless Plunge Circular Saw

Saw this mini plunge circular Adds lightness, Maneuver and ergonomics To make your work easier.

This device offered by Leroy Merlin is capable of cutting wood, plastic and red brick to a depth of 27 mm.

Cutting depth Easily adjustable using accessible buttonsEven with gloves.

Auxiliary handleDesigned for maximum comfort, is removable To facilitate cutting in tight spaces.

A vacuum cleaner adapter is includedThus reducing the spread of dust during indoor work.

Although capable of cutting the material flush, It is important to choose a blade suitable for the materialWith an option for a diameter of 85 mm.

One-way blade Ensure safe use, direct sparks away from user. laserBattery powered, facilitates precise tracking of cuts.

Leroy Merlin

Technical characteristics of the saw

The technical characteristics of this circular saw are as follows:

Voltage (in V) : 20

: 20 Includes batteries or batteries : No

: No Number of batteries supplied : 0

: 0 Amperage (in Ah) : 0

: 0 Battery type : Lithium

: Lithium Cutting Height (in mm) :27

:27 Type of content : Drink

: Drink Average speed in operation (in rpm) : 2950

: 2950 Cutting capacity (in mm) : Less than 50

: Less than 50 Blade type : Carbide

: Carbide Blade Size (in mm) : 85

: 85 Bore (in mm) : 15

: 15 Blade lock : Yes

: Yes laser : Yes

The DEXTER UP20 Cordless Plunge Circular Saw is available from Leroy Merlin, Priced at €76.41 instead of €89.90A reduction of 15%.

