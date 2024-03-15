Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York, scheduled to begin in late March, has been postponed

The former president, who has pleaded not guilty, is accused of falsifying the accounts of his real estate empire to hide a $130,000 payment to a former X-rated actress to guarantee an alleged sexual relationship.

He won the first legal battle. Donald Trump’s March 25 criminal trial in New York over hidden payments to an adult film actress has been postponed, a Manhattan judge ruled Friday, March 15.

“This matter is adjourned for 30 days from the date of hearing” On March 14, in which the Manhattan prosecutor gave the green light to postpone the discussions as requested by the lawyers of the former president of the United States, New York Court Judge Juan Murch ruled.

His second trial was also postponed

The former president, who has pleaded not guilty, is accused of falsifying the accounts of his real estate empire, the Trump Organization, to hide payments of $130,000 (approximately 119,000 euros) to former actress Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie. Clifford, before the November 2016 presidential election. The payments were intended to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual relationship with Donald Trump in 2006 – which she denies – while he was already married to Melania Trump.

Donald Trump has stepped up appeals and challenges in four criminal cases against him, hoping to avoid a trial or conviction before the November election. They have already succeeded in delaying a federal trial in Washington that was scheduled to begin on March 4 for “conspiracy against the American state” on charges of illegal attempts to overturn the results of the November 2020 election, won by Joe Biden.