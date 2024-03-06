Donald Trump wins 12 states on “Super Tuesday,” Nikki Haley’s surprise victory in Vermont

It is getting closer to inauguration. According to partial results provided by the AP agency, Donald Trump, the big favorite in the Republican primaries for the American presidential election, won the election in 12 states on Tuesday, March 5. About fifteen states and one territory were called to the polls during the traditional “Super Tuesday” to nominate the future candidates of the Republican and Democratic parties. After this day of voting, Donald Trump now has 995 delegate votes, compared to 89 for his rival, Nikki Haley. Results are still awaited in several states, including Alaska, which has the last vote on Tuesday. Follow our live stream.

A surprise win for Nikki Haley. With only 89 Voice of the Representatives, TheThe former South Carolina governor is significantly behind Donald Trump. However, she narrowly missed out on a Grand Slam with a surprise win in the tiny state of Vermont. She has yet to react to the results, while many observers speculated about her possible abdication.

Donald Trump already sees himself as the party’s nominee. The billionaire, who was already ahead of his rival before “Super Tuesday,” needs just a few delegate votes to clinch the Republican Party’s nomination. His team estimates he will reach the threshold of 1,215 votes before the end of March. He greeted “A Wonderful Evening, A Wonderful Day”On Tuesday evening, in front of his supporters gathered at his residence in Mar-a-Lago (Florida).

Joe Biden wins almost every Democratic vote. Surprisingly, according to the first results communicated by the AP agency overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, the outgoing president won easily in all states that voted Democratic. On the other hand, Jason Palmer, a famous unknown, won in American Samoa, an archipelago in the Pacific.