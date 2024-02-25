Donald Trump: Why romantic relationship threatens his trial in Georgia – USA – International

Proceeded through the case, on paper Fannie Willis, the district attorney in Georgia, is perhaps the most critical of all left by former President Donald Trump.

The result of more than two years of research, Willis, the first woman in state history to hold the position, The former president and 18 others were accused of conspiring with a mafia structure to change the election results During the 2020 elections.

Of those identified, at least half have pleaded guilty and are believed to be cooperating with justice to testify directly against Trump when it comes time for trial.

about it A near-existential threat to the former Republican president, It is the only one of the four criminal charges he faces that he cannot overturn if he wins the presidency next November because they are state charges and not federal.

At least, that was the view until a few weeks ago when Michael Roman, one of those involved, dropped a bombshell that left the process hanging in the balance.

Attorneys representing Roman accused prosecutor Willis of having an affair with Nathan Wade, She hired a special prosecutor to help with the investigation. Although the indictment is unrelated to the allegations against Trump, Rome has asked the judge to disqualify her as head of the process because he believes there is a clear “conflict of interest.”

The process against Willis – which is not a trial – began last week and Judge Scott McAfee is expected to rule in the coming days. Something should be taken with a grain of salt, because whichever path he chooses could have serious implications for the development of the case against Donald Trump..

Willis and Wade, confronted with the evidence, had already recognized that they had a romantic relationship, turning the episode into a television soap opera.

Prosecutors allege they were already a couple when Willis hired Wade in November 2021 and may have benefited financially from the hiring since then.

During these two years, The special prosecutor may have received more than $650,000 (about 2.5 billion Colombian pesos) as payment for his work. The funds, the indictment said, were used to pay for luxury vacations with Willis in the Caribbean and the state of California, and for gifts and visits to luxury restaurants.

The transactions presented also show that Willis paid Wade thousands of dollars in cash and kept large amounts of cash in his home..

Racial discrimination and differential payment

The couple’s version is completely different. According to the testimony of both, the relationship began when he was already appointed to the position and ended in the summer of last year. Although they did indeed travel together, he points out that each person paid for their part.

Regarding the cash Willis paid Wade, he warns that Certainly, it was the value that suited her to travel.

The suggestion here is that, perhaps, they used this method to avoid bank records that would arouse suspicion. But, according to Willis, and this was confirmed by his father during his testimony in court, the use of cash – as well as the storage of liquid currency on one’s property – is common among African Americans and an issue closely related to it. Racial Discrimination.

I always taught my kids to keep at least six months worth of cash on hand.

“I always taught my kids to keep at least six months worth of cash on hand. It was normal not to receive a credit card or traveler’s check because of the color of one’s skin,” said Willis’ father.

Wade, for his part, testified that prosecutors always wanted to pay for her expenses because she was a “strong woman” who didn’t like to be invited. In any case, both assured that their relationship had nothing to do with the process against Trump and that it had no impact during the investigation.

While that may be true, A central point of contention is the initiation of the relationship. If it can be proven that that recruitment already existed, Willis would have committed a clear ethical breach that would lead to his dismissal for appointing his partner to a position paid for by taxpayers..

And some mutual friends have testified that this relationship was going on since 2019. But Willis’ father said he never heard from Wade until 2022.

Former United States President Donald Trump and prosecutor Fannie Willis.

What can happen in the case against Trump?

Although the charges have nothing to do with the crimes Trump and the other defendants are accused of, any decision McAffe makes could have a huge impact on the process.

Even if he acquits Willis and keeps her in office, his credibility may suffer. Especially when looking for a jury that is unbiased and doesn’t consider vexatious relationships to render a verdict.

That’s why many inside the Democratic Party, including Norm Eisen, former White House ethics chief during Barack Obama’s administration, have called for him to resign.

for them, Willis’ romance has become a distraction from what really matters and could undermine a process that already has plenty of evidence against Donald Trump..

But even if she does or McAfee disqualifies her, the road ahead will be very complicated. In both situations, the case will go to another district attorney who will be appointed by the Georgia State Prosecutors Council. And that new prosecutor will have full authority to decide whether he wants to continue the process, add or drop charges, or even file a case.

Former President of the United States Donald Trump.

Even if it continues on the same path, only the selection process and the time it will take for a new prosecutor to prosecute the case will delay its restart by several months. It is believed that the trial will take place after this year’s presidential elections and therefore the outcome will change radically.

Trump is clear that running into the election with a guilty verdict and facing prison time is not the same outcome as when he is already ruling from the Oval Office. Of course, as long as he wins, if he loses, he won’t have the temporary immunity offered by the White House.

Trump, it’s worth clarifying, faces a similar — and broader — case for interfering with the results of the last elections and a peaceful transition of power that could unravel in the rest of the year and derail his path to a new presidency. But Willis’ novel adds another edge to an already complex political panorama in the United States.

Sergio Gomez Masseri

EL TIEMPO Correspondent

Washington

On X (formerly Twitter): @Sergom68