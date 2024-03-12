Donald Trump requested a postponement of his criminal trial in New York

Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in criminal court in New York on March 25 – for the former US president – in the case of payments to former pornographic film star, Stormy Daniels.

Former US President Donald Trump on Monday, March 11, asked New York courts to postpone his historic criminal trial for at least a month from March 25 in the case of payments to an adult film actress. Lawyers for the former United States president invite the states to argue his criminal immunity, which will be discussed from April 25 in Washington by the federal court. will be done by the Supreme Court.

Targeted by four criminal prosecutions, the 77-year-old Republican candidate is seeking through multiple appeals to go to trial as late as possible, in any case, after the Nov. 5 election.

He can be jailed for four years

Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in criminal court in New York on March 25 – for the former US president – in the case of payments to former pornographic film star, Stormy Daniels. The former White House tenant faces 34 counts of accounting fraud that carry a maximum sentence of four years in prison if convicted. However, the courts can impose an alternative sentence and not send him behind bars.

Donald Trump, who has pleaded not guilty, is accused of fudging the accounts of his real estate empire, the Trump Organization, to hide $130,000 he paid to Stormy Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, before the November 2016 presidential election. According to the prosecution, she kept quiet about the alleged sexual relationship in 2006 when he was already married to Melania Trump. The man concerned denies any relationship with Stephanie Clifford.

Trump has already managed to postpone the federal criminal trial in Washington, which starts on March 4, for “conspiracy against the American state”, that is, his illegal attempts to reverse the results of the election won in the November 2020 election, specifically on January 6, 2021. By Joe Biden. The proceedings are suspended while the question of the President’s criminal immunity is decided by the Supreme Court.