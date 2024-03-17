Donald Trump makes very vague comments, “butchering” in the event of a defeat on November 5.

SCOTT OLSON/Getty Images via AFP SCOTT OLSON/Getty Images via AFP Donald Trump, during a rally in Vandalia, Ohio, here March 16, 2024.

UNITED STATES – A little less than eight months before the American presidential election, Donald Trump already seems to be well and truly engaged in a race of loud announcements. The Republican candidate raises so “butcher shop” (which can also be translated as “Pit of Blood”For the economy of the United States if he had not been elected against Joe Biden.

“November 5 will be the most important date in the history of our country”Launched Donald Trump during his party meeting on Saturday, March 16, four days after receiving the Republican nomination, as did President Joe Biden in the Democratic camp.

This is how he described his victory in the Republican primaries “fastest”He pointed out that this also means a wait of more than seven months before the second phase of the 2020 elections. “It is eternity when you have incompetent people at the head of a country and lead it to its downfall”he said.

Criticizing what he described as a Chinese plan to build cars in Mexico and sell them to Americans, he said he wanted to “Imposition of 100% customs duty on every vehicle leaving the factory”. “If I’m elected this car will be unsalable”A contrary belief, he added, would weigh on the risks to the American automobile industry. “Least Worry” of the United States in the event of Joe Biden’s re-election.

“If I am not elected, it will be a butchery (or “bloodbath”, editor’s note) for the country”Endorsed by Donald Trump, this hypothesis appears to fuel the deterioration of economic conditions.

By subscribing you have declined cookies associated with content from third parties. Therefore you may not be able to play our videos which require third-party cookies to function.

You are using an ad blocker. We advise you to disable it to access our videos. You cannot view this content because: If you are in neither of these two cases, contact us at aide@huffingtonpost.fr.

“He wants another January 6”The Biden camp responds

President Biden’s campaign team responded to these snarky comments with a press release widely commented on social networks by Donald Trump. “loser” 2020 Presidential Election, J “doubled down on their threats of political violence”.

“He wants another January 6”Joe Biden’s team said, referring to an attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters in 2021. “But Americans will defeat him in another election in November because they will continue to reject his extremism, his penchant for violence and his thirst for revenge.”.

Then, during a dinner in Washington, Joe Biden spoke directly, during which he also issued a warning “An Unprecedented Moment in History”.

“Freedom is under attack… Lies about the 2020 elections, conspiracy to undermine them and joining the January 6 uprising are the biggest threat to our democracy since the war of secession »He declared. “In 2020, they failed, but (…) the threat remains”he added.

Even the Democratic president humorously brushed aside concerns about his age. “One of the candidates is too old and mentally unfit to be president”He declared. “Another Me”.

The advancing age of the two candidates for November’s presidential election — 81 for Joe Biden and 77 for Donald Trump — has been a recurring theme of the campaign, which promises to be especially fierce with cross attacks on physical fitness and abilities. The cognitive skills of contenders for the White House.

See also on HuffPost :