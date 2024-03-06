Donald Trump is aiming for a Grand Slam and a back-to-back win over Nikki Haley
Donald Trump and Joe Biden are headed for a remake of the 2020 presidential election
Barring a huge surprise, the two favorites should meet again in November. Without any serious opposition, Joe Biden is guaranteed the Democratic Party nomination.
As for Donald Trump, he is currently crushing his opponent Nikki Haley: since the start of the night, he has won every state where results have been published.
Only the small state of Vermont currently gives Nikki Haley a slight lead, but it’s too early to tell the results of the count.
Joe Biden and Donald Trump won Arkansas
Donald Trump has won the Republican primary in Arkansas while Joe Biden is the clear winner of the Democratic primary in the state.
Alabama, Tennessee, Maine… Donald Trump has won together against Nikki Haley
Donald Trump continues to inch closer to the grand slam and dominates the Republican primaries more than ever. The former White House tenant is declared the winner by decision desks in Alabama and Maine. He was also named the winner in Tennessee by the New York Times.
The former US president should surprisingly come first in Massachusetts and Oklahoma.
Polling stations closed in five states
Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Maine and Massachusetts voted. Results are expected soon.
In Vermont, everything is left to do between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley
For the Republican primary, the first results from Vermont polling stations show that Nikki Haley and Donald Trump have everything to do.
With 11% of ballots counted, Donald Trump came in first with 49.4% of the vote. Nikki is just 2.2 points ahead of Haley.
Donald Trump won the Republican primary in North Carolina against Nikki Haley
The former tenant of the White House easily won his party’s primary victory held in this “swing-state”. The announcement was made by several US media outlets within seconds of the polls closing.
On the Democratic side, Joe Biden won the primary in North Carolina.
Nikki Haley has no public events planned today, no meetings planned in the coming days
The beginning of the end? Currently in South Carolina, Nikki Haley has not planned any public events this evening, following the announcement of various Super Tuesday results, reports the AP news agency.
Above all, no meetings are planned in the coming days: nothing is listed on the agenda of his official campaign website.
Donald Trump won the Republican primary in Virginia against Nikki Haley
First win of the evening for Donald Trump. The former President of the United States won the Republican Party primary in Virginia over his rival Nikki Haley. The announcement was made by Decision Desk and NBC News minutes after the polls closed.
According to the first results, Donald Trump is in first place with more than 55% of the votes.
Vivek Ramaswamy asks Nikki Haley to ‘suspend her campaign’ after Super Tuesday
Former presidential candidate, and former supporter of Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy asked Nikki Haley to “put her campaign on hold” after Super Tuesday.
According to him, it was decided “a long time ago” that Donald Trump would be the nominee of the Republican Party in November.
Democratic primaries: Joe Biden victorious in Vermont and Virginia
No surprise for the White House tenant. As expected, Joe Biden easily won his party’s primaries in Virginia and Vermont.
The 81-year-old Democrat is running for re-election and faces no serious opposition
Where can Nikki Haley hope for good results against Donald Trump?
The former White House tenant is aiming for a “grand slam” tonight and victory in all the states hosting the Republican primaries.
However, Nikki Haley, largely behind in the nomination race, may be doing well in a few regions after her first symbolic victory in the District of Columbia this week.
Starting from VermontWhere Donald Trump won only 30% of the vote against Joe Biden in 2020. Massachusetts and in VirginiaEven if Donald Trump is the favorite, he could do well.
What time do polling stations close?
Paris time, here is the polling station closing schedule for tonight:
- Vermont: 1 hour
- Virginia: 1 hour
- North Carolina: 1h30
- Alabama: 2 hours
- Maine: 2 hours
- Massachusetts: 2 hours
- Oklahoma: 2 hrs
- Tennessee: 2 hours
- Arkansas: 2h30
- Colorado: 3 hours
- Minnesota: 3 hours
- Texas: 3 hours
- Utah: 5 hours
- California: 5 hours
- Alaska: 6 hours
Hundreds of delegates are at stake for Republicans and Democrats
Most states where primaries are held today are assigning their delegates who will nominate their candidate this summer.
The Republican Party must elect 865 of the 2,429 delegates on this “Super Tuesday” where the threshold to reach is set at 1,215 votes.
1,420 of the 1,969 delegates needed to secure the nomination should also go to Democrats this Tuesday.
Joe Biden won the Iowa Democratic primary
This is the first result of the night: President Joe Biden easily won the Democratic primary in Iowa, many American media, including CBS News, announced.
Despite rumors, Michelle Obama assures that she “can’t run” for president.
The former first lady confirmed that she “will not run” in the presidential election, while some Democratic voters are looking to replace Joe Biden, who is considered too old.
“Mrs. Obama supports the re-election campaigns of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris,” her communications director Crystal Carson told NBC News.
These states and territories vote on this “Super Tuesday”.
17 states or territories are voting on this “Super Tuesday,” either for Democratic primaries or Republican primaries, or both: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma , American Samoa, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.
Superstar Taylor Swift urges Americans to vote
American singer Taylor Swift called on her fans to vote during the big day of primaries in which 15 US states participate.
“I wanted to remind you to vote for the people who best represent you. If you haven’t, plan to vote today,” the singer wrote. Instagram.
What opposes Donald Trump and Joe Biden on an economic level
While registered Americans in 15 states are voting today, the final duel is already taking shape with Donald Trump and Joe Biden, two candidates with very different economic programs.
The Paris Agreement, protectionism, taxation…the topics on which Joe Biden and Donald Trump are opposed are the military.
“Super Tuesday” is the last chance for Donald Trump’s Republican challenger Nikki Haley.
She, who won her first primary in Washington, risks throwing in the towel after today’s polls. Nikki Haley, the last Republican candidate to oppose Donald Trump for the nomination, is far ahead of the former president, who came in first in another primary.
The former ambassador to the UN, who also lost in the state where she was governor, is going all out on this election day where more than a third of the party’s delegates are at stake.
Today is “Super Tuesday” in the United States
Good evening everyone and welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to “Super Tuesday” in the United States.
Today is the day that the Democratic and Republican primaries are being held in no fewer than 15 states. In theory an election day is decisive but that leaves little room for doubt this time, as the two candidates for the White House appear to have already been chosen by their own camps.