Donald Trump is aiming for a Grand Slam and a back-to-back win over Nikki Haley

2:48

Barring a huge surprise, the two favorites should meet again in November. Without any serious opposition, Joe Biden is guaranteed the Democratic Party nomination.

As for Donald Trump, he is currently crushing his opponent Nikki Haley: since the start of the night, he has won every state where results have been published.

Only the small state of Vermont currently gives Nikki Haley a slight lead, but it’s too early to tell the results of the count.