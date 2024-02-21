Donald Trump, fined for financial fraud, compares his legal treatment to that of Alexei Naval

Former President Donald Trump on February 20, 2024 in Greenville, South Carolina. Chris Carlson / AP

Donald Trump was fined $355 million (330 million euros) on Friday for financial fraud, compared to the treatment on Tuesday February 20 reserved for Alexei Navalny, who died in a Russian prison on February 16. .

“It is a form of Navalny. It is a form of communism or fascism.”, he said during a public meeting in Greenville, South Carolina. Donald Trump called the judge who sentenced him a “crazy”Adding: “This guy decided I was guilty before the trial started. » The former president was sentenced to this fine on Friday For defrauding banks by massively inflating the value of his real estate empire to get more favorable loans from banks.

Pressed again by a Fox News reporter, Mr. Trump did not mention Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was content to greet Mr. Navalny “a very brave man”WHO “Perhaps it was better to stay away and speak from outside the country”Instead of voluntarily returning to Russia in January 2021. “This happens in our country too”He warned: “I have eight or nine trials under my belt because (…) I am in politics (…). We are becoming a communist country in many ways. »

Donald Trump has been targeted by 91 allegations

The comments came after an initial row that began with the former president’s silence over Mr. Navalny’s death in a Russian prison on Friday. “The fact is that he does not say anything about Navalny (see) That either he sides with Putin and thinks it’s okay for him to kill his political opponents, or he doesn’t think it’s a big deal.”Nikki Haley, her rival for the Republican nomination, said Sunday.

The former president is now using the affair to argue a cabal against him, nine months before the presidential election. On Monday, he came out of condemnation defending this thesis by going silent on his Truth social network. “CROY Judges of the Radical Left”.

In addition to this civil indictment related to his real estate empire — a decision that he has appealed — Donald Trump has also been charged in four criminal cases related to his election pressure after the 2020 election, his handling of confidential documents, or his payments to remain silent. A former pornographic actress who claims he had an extramarital affair. In total there are 91 charges against him.

