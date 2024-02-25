Donald Trump defeated Nikki Haley in the South Carolina Republican primary

Former President Donald Trump, candidate for the Republican Party primaries in Columbia Fairgrounds, South Carolina on February 24, 2024. WIN MCNAMEE / AFP

In a rush to plan a duel with Joe Biden, Donald Trump handed his last Republican rival, Nikki Haley, a big defeat during the South Carolina primary on Saturday, February 24.

The blow is even more brutal for the fifty-year-old, who embodies the more moderate wing of the Republican Party, because it comes in a state where she was governor for six years. However, she refused to throw in the towel.

Sign that the former president no longer believes that eitherme As a threat to Haley, Donald Trump targeted the current master of the White House in one of his first victory announcements. “If (Biden), you are fired! », he launched from the state capital of Columbia, using his favorite slogan from the days of the reality TV set. In front of him was an assembly of his supporters who burst into cheers and applause.

Like the other three previous elections, which aim to nominate the Republican candidate for the presidential election in November, the former American president was ruthless.

On Saturday, Donald Trump’s victory was predicted by the American media within seconds of the polls closing. With more than 85% of the ballots counted, the former real estate mogul was far ahead with nearly 60% of the votes.

“Every day we face the threat Donald Trump poses to our future.”In reaction to the results, Joe Biden warned. Despite his legal troubles, some of which put him at risk of prison, the flamboyant septuagenarian is the far-right’s favorite candidate, according to all polls.

Nikki Haley vows not to give up

The outcome of the primary is clear, University of South Carolina political scientist David Darmofal analyzed for Agence France-Presse: “This shows that he is now effectively the Republican presidential nominee. The speed of this result could increase pressure on Nikki Haley to withdraw from the race. »

Donald Trump hopes to force his former ambassador to the United Nations to throw in the towel so he can focus his attacks on Democrat Joe Biden, who is seeking a second term in November.

But Nikki Haley, 52, is hanging on, refusing for the moment to give up the race for the Republican nomination. “I’m not giving up this fight”She told her supporters during a rally in Charleston, vowing to continue “Fighting for America”.

Nikki Haley, Republican primary candidate, in Charleston, South Carolina, February 24, 2024. Justin Sullivan/AFP

This woman’s plea, the only one running among Republicans, is simple: “We will not endure four more years of Trump chaos. » Taking advantage of her rival’s new controversial comments, Nikki Haley slammed her on Saturday. Embattled in the cases, he suggested that his charges made him a sympathetic candidate in the eyes of black voters.

“This is the chaos that is with Donald Trump, and these kinds of insulting comments will continue every day until the election.”, Nikki Haley said. Donald Trump’s team dismissed his argument. For his part, Joe Biden condemned this in a press release “Disgraceful and racist comments”.

Donald Trump will face justice again on March 25

After Saturday, the two rivals will face each other on Tuesday in Michigan. Republicans in Idaho, Missouri and North Dakota will then vote in turn, an orderly ballet that will lead the candidates to Super Tuesday, one of the biggest political events of the year. On March 5, nearly fifteen states, including Texas, California, Colorado and Virginia, will simultaneously hold their polls during the main election day.

The primaries could in theory extend into July. But according to polls, Nikki Haley is not the favorite in any of these states and Team Trump is already predicting a win. “March 19” on the latest. So why is she still in the race? “She’s waiting to see if Trump is thrown out of the game by a court decision or health issue”Political scientist Larry Sabato explains.

Donald Trump’s first criminal trial is set to begin on March 25.