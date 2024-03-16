Does the EU continue to import Russian gas?

On Friday March 15, Marie Toussaint, head of the environmentalist list for the European elections, confirmed that the European Union continues to import Russian gas. Update on the situation with journalist Anaïs Crouts present on the 19/20 information set.

Russia is very present in the European election campaign. The head of the environmentalist list, Marie Toussaint, confirmed on Friday 15 March that the European Union has continued to import Russian gas since the start of the war in Ukraine, despite sanctions against it. Journalist Anaïs Crouts is on the 19/20 info set to tell you what it really is. “We are in terms of a significant reduction in imports from Russia and gas in particular”she explains.

Russian liquefied gas is not subject to European restrictions

Before the start of the war in Ukraine, the European Union imported 40% of Russian gas. In 2023 this figure was only 8%. “Marie Toussaint is right: we continue to import it, but in a different form. It is the liquefied gas we import that has increased”, refers to the journalist. Liquefied gas imports are set to increase by 40% in Europe in 2023, according to an NGO. This is because there is no restriction on Russian liquefied gas.