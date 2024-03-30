Does Jean-Louis Gasset have a mole at PSG?

This Sunday, Olympique de Marseille hosts its historic rivals Paris Saint-Germain for a new classic in Ligue 1. A chance for Marseille coach, Jean-Louis Gasset, to find his former club, with whom he worked as a deputy. Luis Fernandez between 2001 and 2003 and Laurent Blanc from 2013 to 2016. Daily team The 70-year-old technician gave some interesting information.

During his visits to Paris, several witnesses confirm that JLG managed to obtain information about PSG’s opponents, whether on the starting line-up or absent, thanks to his good relations with members of other clubs. Moreover, Gasset still has relations with certain people in the Parisian club, and it is not impossible that he will once again manage to obtain data on the opposing team, in this case PSG, such as underlining the daily games. Enough to beat the Parisian rival?

