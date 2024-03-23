Doctors warn of “flesh-eating” bacteria

Japan is currently experiencing an alarming increase in casesA potentially fatal bacterial infection. Nicknamed “flesh-eating disease,” the infection is linked to Streptococcus A, the bacteria responsible for tonsillitis and common skin infections, explains the mirror. While most people have no symptoms or only a mild sore throat, the infection can progress Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome (SSTS) Can be fatal.

Since its appearance in Japan in 1992, Streptococcus has been responsible for A 100 to 200 cases annually. However, in 2023, Japanese health officials have identified A record number of 941 infections. The cause of the outbreak remains unclear for the moment and worries doctors in the Japanese archipelago, but also internationally.

General transmission and hazards should not be neglected

Streptococcus A is spread through the air Splashes occur when coughing or sneezing. Transmission can also occur through direct contact with an infected person or through contact with contaminated surfaces. Fortunately, most people exposed to strep A will not develop the disease. However, it is important to be vigilant, because A mild infection can progress to SCTS.

This manifests itself through a rare syndrome High fever, severe muscle pain, local tenderness and possible wound site redness. In more severe cases, SCTS can lead to multiorgan failure and necrotizing fasciitis. Better known as “flesh eating disease”.. The latter causes destruction of skin tissue and requires immediate surgical intervention.

Rise in cases: Link to end of Covid-19?

Japanese Health Minister Keizo Takemi put forward a hypothesis to explain the rise in the number of cases. According to him, this may be connected with resurrection To combat the lifting of health restrictions COVID-19. These measures would have also limited the spread of other infectious diseases, including Streptococcus A.

In the absence of certainty about the reasons for this increase in cases, Japanese health officials recommend Implementation of simple barrier gestures to limit the transmission of Streptococcus A. It is recommended to respect respiratory hygiene by washing your hands frequently, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or into a tissue, and throwing away used tissues. These steps will make it possibleReduces the risk of streptococcal A infection and its potentially serious complications.