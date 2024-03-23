Health

Doctors warn of “flesh-eating” bacteria

Japan is currently experiencing an alarming increase in casesA potentially fatal bacterial infection. Nicknamed “flesh-eating disease,” the infection is linked to Streptococcus A, the bacteria responsible for tonsillitis and common skin infections, explains the mirror. While most people have no symptoms or only a mild sore throat, the infection can progress Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome (SSTS) Can be fatal.

Since its appearance in Japan in 1992, Streptococcus has been responsible for A 100 to 200 cases annually. However, in 2023, Japanese health officials have identified A record number of 941 infections. The cause of the outbreak remains unclear for the moment and worries doctors in the Japanese archipelago, but also internationally.

General transmission and hazards should not be neglected

COVID-19. These measures would have also limited the spread of other infectious diseases, including Streptococcus A.

In the absence of certainty about the reasons for this increase in cases, Japanese health officials recommend Implementation of simple barrier gestures to limit the transmission of Streptococcus A. It is recommended to respect respiratory hygiene by washing your hands frequently, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or into a tissue, and throwing away used tissues. These steps will make it possibleReduces the risk of streptococcal A infection and its potentially serious complications.

