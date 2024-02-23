Doctors removed 150 germs from a man’s nose feeding on his sinuses

In early February, an American man went to the hospital due to nosebleeds, lip swelling and severe pain. “Within hours my face began to swell, my lips swollen, I could barely speak“, the patient told First Coast News in comments relayed by HuffPost. And added: “I couldn’t even get up to go to the bathroom without my nose bleeding“

The patient began experiencing some symptoms in October but waited several months before consulting a healthcare professional. When he arrived, a doctor inspected the inside of his nose with a camera. He discovered the presence of several dozen insects feeding on his nose and sinuses. Some of the insects were as big as the tip of his little finger.

Lack of cleanliness

First, the doctor tried using suction to remove the insects in the larval stage. But they were too big, so he was forced to take them out of the man’s nose one by one. “JHe knew he was in big trouble, the erosion was happening near the base of his skull, right near his eye and brain. They were right in front of the base of his skull, under the brain, it could have killed him.” says the doctor.

How did these insects settle there? All were sent for analysis to determine their gender. The patient believes that his fishing practices and poor hygiene habits when handling dead fish may be responsible. “I used to rinse my hands in the river, now I use a cleanser to do a better job and I no longer touch my nose or hands.” explained the man.

