Do not update Minecraft on PC through the Xbox app, you risk losing everything! | Xbox

attention The latest Minecraft update available on PC is not working as expected. In any case when you use the Xbox app on PC you just run the risk of losing the world you created. Microsoft recommends not updating the game through the Xbox app.

Xbox app crashes Minecraft on PC

The Xbox ecosystem set up by Microsoft sometimes has some minor bugs, and often on PC where incompatibilities are regularly pointed out by computer players.

Microsoft asks you, do not download the latest Minecraft update through the Xbox app for PC. “If you do, you risk losing your worlds. We are continuing to investigate this lost worlds issue and are currently blocking updates from Windows to prevent any loss of worlds. »

Instead, Microsoft recommends running the PC Game Service Repair Tool in the Xbox app on a PC before installing any Minecraft updates. Using this tool will update Gaming Services to version 19.87.13001.0, which will avoid the update error. Below are the instructions for running the tool.

Launch the Xbox app on your PC

Click on your profile picture

Click on support

Click on Game Services Repair Tool

Click Start Troubleshooting

For players not using Minecraft version 1.20.70 or 1.20.71, some online services may be unavailable, including cross-platform multiplayer, realms, and featured servers.

To check Minecraft version number on PC, open Xbox app or Minecraft Launcher and launch Minecraft. Once the game is open and on the main home screen, the version number will be displayed in the lower right corner of the screen.