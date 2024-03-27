Disowned by his family, anti-vax, conspiracy theorist… Robert F. Kennedy, the third person in the American presidential election

Robert F. Kennedy comes from the nation’s most famous Democratic lineage. But politically, he seems closer to Donald Trump than JFK.

Portrait – Independent candidate, JFK’s nephew messes with his iconoclastic positions.

Washington

The overwhelming unpopularity of Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the Atlantic for the third candidate for the next presidential election, Robert F. Explains the growing interest of the American public in Kennedy. After weeks of carefully maintaining suspense, JFK’s nephew managed to grab media attention with the announcement of his running mate’s name. Normally, the number two choice of an independent candidate rarely excites the crowd, but the personality shown for the choice of Kennedy’s offspring’s running mate was quite impressive.

Among them, Aaron Rodgers, a conspiracy theorist and anti-vax American football player; Jesse Ventura, former wrestler and governor of Minnesota; Mike Rowe, a game show presenter… turned out to be the beloved Nicole Shanahan, a 38-year-old lawyer and ex-wife of tech entrepreneur, Google co-founder, Sergey Brin. The couple had divorced, according to The Wall Street Journal, Because of her affair with Elon…