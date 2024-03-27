Discover the true utility of an egg rack in your fridge

Each fridge is made up of different compartments. Thus we find the egg rack. But what is the actual use of this place?

A fridge is an essential element in the kitchen. It allows you to store products like butter, cheese or even yogurt or even leftovers in a cold place. In the market, we find Different types of refrigerators with different compartments. A vegetable drawer or parts thereof are also placed behind the door to store bottles. Among these small fragments, we have often noticed An interesting egg rack that can vary in size Specifically, depending on brands and models. Mostly, you use it to store fresh eggs. Except this place isn’t really designed for this product.

Store your eggs in the fridge

In fact, eggs can be stored outside the refrigerator. Placing them in the refrigerator works Guarantees practicality and superior protection. This means that the eggs are not visible in the kitchen but stored neatly in the fridge. You should know that the egg rack was not designed to accommodate fresh eggs. In fact, it was designed to store hard-boiled eggs, which were already cooked. But nowadays, hard-boiled eggs are not used as much as they used to be. Thus, this part is often small because It allows you to place temporary food.

Health hazards of spoiled eggs

Unlike fresh eggs, hard-boiled eggs cannot be left at room temperature. Once cooked, eggs should be refrigerated for a maximum of 4 days if they are still in their shell and only 2 days if they are cracked. Fresh eggs last forever Better at room temperature.

While storing them in the fridge is not a bad practice, the mobile activity of opening and closing the fridge is not ideal. In fact, the products undergo temperature changes that weaken the shell. gold, A weak shell can cause food poisoning After consumption. There is a risk of salmonellosis from consuming spoiled eggs.

How to properly store eggs in the fridge?

Salmonellosis is a bacterial infection that causes violent fever and stomach upset. According to the WHO, it is one of the leading causes of diarrheal diseases worldwide. As our colleagues at Marmiton also reveal, this infection is particularly dangerous for pregnant women or fragile people.

So there are various tips To store your eggs safely Even in the fridge. To do this, they must be protected from temperature changes. After making your purchase, be careful, check the condition of your products beforehand. Then place them in a small airtight cardboard box and Store them at the bottom of the fridge. Thus they are protected from temperature changes.