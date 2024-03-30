Discover the Rolex GMT-Master II 126711 Watch in Steel and Everose Gold: Elegance on Your Wrist

the clock Rolex GMT-Master II 126711 Steel and Everose gold are true watchmaking gems combining performance, prestige and elegance. Discover all the secrets of this extraordinary watch.

Introducing the Rolex GMT-Master II 126711 watch

there Rolex GMT-Master II 126711 An iconic watch from the Swiss brand, known for its performance and unmatched style. It is characterized by:

Its 40mm Oystersteel case

Its bidirectional Cerachrome rose gold bezel with 24-hour graduations

Its black dial with luminous indexes

Its oyster bracelet in steel and rose gold oysterlock with easylink system

The watch is equipped with a caliber 3285 automatic movement that offers exceptional chronometric precision, a 70-hour power reserve, and resistance to shock and temperature variations.

A luxurious finish for refined style

Organization ofOystersteel AndEverose gold This gives the watch a unique charm and luxurious look. The finish is carefully crafted, as evidenced by the luminous solid gold indexes and hands, the ceramic bezel with rose gold graduations, and the polished links of the bracelet.

The Rolex GMT-Master II 126711 watch also features a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and a screw-down crown that is water-resistant to a depth of 100 meters.

Facilities designed for tourists

there The famous GMT function Thanks to the additional 24-hours, it allows to display two time zones simultaneously. This feature is especially popular with frequent travelers, who can see the local time and their country’s time at a glance.

The EasyLink system of the bracelet offers optimal comfort by quickly adjusting the size of the bracelet without the use of tools.

Rolex expertise in quality service

This watch has all the advantagesRolex watch expertise, from its design to its manufacture. It undergoes rigorous testing to ensure its accuracy, reliability and durability. This is evidenced by the Superlative Chronometer Certificate awarded after successfully passing the tests of the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC) and the Rolex Internal Laboratory.

A watch desired by collectors

there Rolex GMT-Master II 126711 A very popular watch among collectors and lovers of fine timepieces. Its timeless style, its noble materials and its innovative features make it an exceptional watch that continues to entice enthusiasts.

If you want to buy this watch, it is important to have it appraised by a professional to avoid fakes. Feel free to consult our file on spotting a fake Rolex to learn more.

