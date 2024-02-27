Discover the magnificent remake of San Andreas in Unreal Engine 5 that will make you cry happy tears!

The reworking of the Unreal Engine 5 title of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is absolutely stunning, and is exactly what a remastered trilogy should look like.

While you wait for GTA VI, you might be tempted to play some older Grand Theft Auto titles to prepare for the new release. You’d be right to play GTA: Vice City, especially since GTA VI will bring players back to this iconic location, but you’d be crazy not to play GTA: San Andreas as well.

Check out the official GTA VI trailer below

That said, if you have a PC and the power of mods, you can play a certain version of the game, and no, we’re not talking about the version included in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, which was very, very bad. fail A beloved game trilogy mocked. No, we are talking about this version, created with Unreal Engine 5 and supplemented with RTX and many other graphical improvements that completely transform the game to a quality suitable for the next generation release.

Although the gameplay hasn’t been changed, and for good reason because it’s still as fun as it was in 2004, the graphics have been completely redesigned to look as good as Grand Theft Auto V.

With clear blue skies, bright sunlight, and the colorful buildings of Los Santos all looking stunning, CJ and his friends look better than ever thanks to this fresh lick of paint.

Unfortunately, the featured version of the game isn’t available as a separate download, but you can get close by using the same mods to improve the visuals.

Rockstar Games should take note, thus remastering GTA: San Andreas and other games in the series is worth it.